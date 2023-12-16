Urgent call to stop work on sand mine at Minnamurra massacre site

An Illawarra Indigenous Elder said it is "disgusting and appalling" that works are ongoing to expand a sand mine at a site connected to a massacre and where troves of Indigenous artefacts have been found, as local Labor members call for the Environment Minister to put a stop to further works.
Yuin woman Aunty Sharralyn Robinson has been fighting to stop the Boral sand mine expansion at Minnamurra for years, and lodged an application under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act in 2021.
Investigations at the site of the future mine have uncovered numerous Indigenous artefacts, a fact acknowledged by all parties.
The site of the mine is also thought to overlap with the location of the Minnamurra massacre, where on October 1, 1818, Lieutenant Weston, of Dapto, and Corneilus O'Brien, of Yallah, shot and killed at least six Aboriginal people.
On Friday, members of the Kiama branch of the Labor party joined the chorus of groups in opposition to the sand mine expansion - early works for which are already going ahead.
Rick Gainford, president of the branch said the group's motion called on the environment minister, Tanya Plubersek to make an emergency declaration to stop sand mining on the massacre site.
"Moves to continue mining in the area are not only deeply disrespectful and hurtful, but flagrantly disregard the evidence that has established the significance of the site and the need to preserve and protect it," Mr Gainford said.
"It is well past time that we listen to and respect Aboriginal history in our area and that is why we have called on Minister Plibersek to intervene as a matter of urgency."
Ms Robinson's application is one of four that are currently being considered by Ms Plibersek.
As the matters are awaiting determination, a spokesperson for Minister Plibersek declined to comment.
Ms Robinson said all work on the site should stop until a decision is made.
"How disgusting and appalling is it [that works are continuing]? Until a determination is made by government, all work should stop."
The sand mine has been a target of a number of community groups, which have also raised environmental concerns including the potential for subsidence from the adjacent tip and water contamination in the Minnamurra River.
The project was approved by the NSW government in 2020 and the previous environment minister Sussan Ley denied an emergency stop work order in 2021.
While Ms Ley noted that the site is of a moderate-high archaeological significance" it was not enough for her to grant the order.
"I am not satisfied that the area is a significant Aboriginal area, because I am not satisfied the area is of particular significance to Aboriginal people in accordance with Aboriginal tradition," Ms Ley wrote at the time.
Ms Robinson said she was "very disappointed" in this decision.
"Down there, we're dragging thousands and thousands of artefacts out of the ground as we speak, and not only that there is the risk of burials there," she said.
"I feel appalled, to think the government expects us to dig them up, to be able to prove that they're there. It's not a practice that anyone in this country would advocate, to dig up our ancestors to prove that there.
"I'm disgusted to think that our word is not good enough."
Mr Gainford said now was the time to act.
"The issue is such an important and urgent one that we have also sought a meeting with the Minister at the earliest opportunity."
With her and other applications languishing for over two years, Ms Robinson said while she hoped Ms Plibersek would take a different approach to her predecessor, she was yet to be convinced.
"Why is she dragging the chain, why has it taken so long."
