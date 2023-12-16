Good times continue for resurgent Illawarra Hawks under Justin Tatum

Justin Tatum continues to strengthen his case to be appointed the Illawarra Hawks next permanent head coach after guiding the club to its fifth win of the season.
The 100-72 thrashing of South East Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday night also ended a 616-day wait for back-to-back victories for the Hawks.
It was also the Hawks' third win from four games since Tatum was appointed interim head coach.
The victory which improved the Hawks win/loss record to 5-8, was also Illawarra's biggest winning margin since April, 2022.
Tatum was too modest to comment on the influence he has had on turning the Hawks fortunes around but his players were quick to sing his praise.
Among them was Tyler Harvey, who was back to his brilliant best in the win over the Phoenix, with a game-high 25 points from 10 of 15 shooting.
Harvey also pulled down five boards and dished out one assist.
Gary Clark also had a day out against the Phoenix, finishing with a double-double after scoring 12 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.
Sam Froling (16 points and six boards) and Justin Robinson (14 points and five assists) also played well for the Hawks.
Hawks co-captain Harvey said after the game the players were enjoying playing under Tatum, who was allowing them to play to their strengths.
"JT is just putting us in positions to thrive," Harvey said.
"Each one of us has a different skill set and he knows that and he is just putting us in those positions to make the read. He gives us the blueprint and we just have to execute and make those reads.
"We are professional basketball players and that's what we are supposed to do ......and like [Tatum] said, the assistants are doing a great job, he's doing an unbelievable job breaking down film daily and we just got to follow the game plan, because they give it to us."
Tatum praised his assistant coaches for the scouting report they did on the Phoenix, and his players for executing the game plan perfectly.
"I'm really happy the way our guys paid attention to details and to the scout report and the way they executed it," he said.
"We didn't get rattled by the fouls called, the differential in the first quarter, we stuck to it and we ended up winning the game.
"Right now when we start focusing on the defensive end and getting those stops and we got guys who can score from anywhere on the court, it just makes us a tougher team to guard.
"Defence, I preach it all the time but now our offence has formed better because our guys are enjoying getting stops."
They also seem to be responding well to their new coach and his calls for them to work hard and express and enjoy themselves in the way they train and play.
"My players just bought in. I'm just a different voice. I look different but at the end of the day I preach the same things that we have been preaching since at the beginning of the season," Tatum said.
"But our guys have just really bought in and are having fun and that's just one thing we wanted to get back to.......I wanted to make practice and work enjoyable for these guys and we've been doing that, and it's been really competitive.
"Our guys took that to heart and we've won some games, and when you win some games anything can happen."
The Illawarra Hawks return to Wollongong on Saturday night to take on Tasmania Jackjumpers at WIN Entertainment Centre.
