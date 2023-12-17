Parent company of Anita's Theatre takes over Red Hot Summer Tour

The force behind the Red Hot Summer Tour (RHST) which frequents Kiama and Berry have joined with global touring giant Live Nation.
Live Nation, which is the parent company managing Anita's Theatre in Thirroul, acquired Regional Touring Event Enterprises which produces the popular festivals. The new entity will be called Face to Face Touring.
It could mean more big-name concerts for the Illawarra, as Live Nation said in a statement the acquisition would focus on delivering a range of single-stage, multi-artist events to regional locations.
It's hoped the weight of the global company will expand the diversity in artist lineups and provide artists more "unique opportunities" to connect with fans across Australia.
"Our combined brands and businesses mean increased scale and relevance both in Australia and internationally. We have massive respect for Duane [McDonald of Regional Touring] and what he has achieved with the Red Hot Summer brand and really look forward to working together as we integrate the two companies into one," said John Zaccaria, Founder of Zaccaria Concerts and Touring.
Zaccaria said by teaming up with Live Nation they were poised for "even greater expansion with the ability to create something truly amazing and magical for artist and fans" all over the country.
"We are thrilled with the unique opportunities this partnership will create for fans, as well as our employees, contractors, and business partners," McDonald added.
"There will continue to be a strong focus on delivering the high quality of artists and concert experiences that fans love, with the backing of the world's leading promoter and live entertainment company."
The next RHST at Kiama Showgrounds, coming on January 6, will see Jimmy Barnes headline along with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers plus Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates.
The new Face To Face Touring company can boast an impressive back catalogue of live music events, including Red Hot Summer Tour, SummerSalt, By The C, Castaway, Live in The Vines, One Electric Day, Sydney Spiegeltent, and the all-new Lookout Festival.
Face To Face has also worked with an incredible roster of artists, including Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Tina Arena, The Cat Empire, John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly, ICEHOUSE, Hunters & Collectors, Birds of Tokyo, Bernard Fanning, Tame Impala, RUFUS DU SOL and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.