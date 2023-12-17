Cult films heading to summer cinema in Northern Illawarra

Film buffs who missed the likes of Margot Robbie in Barbie on the big screen, or want to get those good vibe feels from revisiting Muriel's Wedding, the classics are coming to the northern Illawarra.
Anita's Theatre in Thirroul is hosting another series of hits in their Film House with tickets on an "early-bird" sale from now until December 21.
Experience iconic favourites, box office blockbusters, a must-see documentary and films for the whole family - in one of the most beautiful theatres in Australia.
The summer film series kicks off on Wednesday January 17 with the arty documentary on Archibald-prize winning painter Brett Whiteley, aptly named Whiteley, who had a deep and profound connection with Thirroul throughout his life.
January 18 is Harry Potter & The Philosopher's Stone at the family-friendly time of 4pm before Barbie hits the screen later that night at 7.30pm.
January 19 is Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, while January 20 is Jurassic Park at 4pm before Muriel's Wedding celebrates its 30th anniversary at 7.30pm.
Doors open 7pm with films to commence at 7.30pm. As of December 17 early-bird tickets were $10.50 (+booking fee), through Ticketmaster. General tickets are on sale from December 21.
For more details, visit: https://www.anitastheatre.com.au/
