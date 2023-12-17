The Mercury in 2001: Lucas Heights security 'a joke', says protesters

Dozens of Greenpeace protesters used a 4WD to prop open the entry gates of the Lucas Heights nuclear reactor in a move designed to highlight the poor security.
Wombarra man and Greenpeace campaigner Stephen Campbell was one of the protesters, dressed as a nuclear waste barrel.
He and others distracted the guards while protesters scaled the razor wire at three locations before climbing to the top of the reactor building itself.
"We walked straight through the front gates," Mr Campbell said.
"There were 30 of us dressed as nuclear waste barrels. Security attempted to stop us but it was just a joke how easy it was to get onto the site. If we could just walk in what is stopping those with sinister intentions?"
The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation is responsible for Lucas Heights and a spokesman said the demonstrators had been "monitored" and inner security mechanisms had not been compromised.
