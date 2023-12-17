Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 2001: Lucas Heights security 'a joke', says protesters

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 17 2023 - 12:30pm
Dozens of Greenpeace protesters made their way into the Lucas Heights reactor to highlight what they claimed was poor security.
Looking back at December 18, 2001

Dozens of Greenpeace protesters used a 4WD to prop open the entry gates of the Lucas Heights nuclear reactor in a move designed to highlight the poor security.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

