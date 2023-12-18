The Mercury in 1941: Puppy theft lands Wollongong couple in court

A couple faced Wollongong Police Court charged with puppy theft.
June Sheila Harvey and her partner Addvar Klausen both pleaded not guilty to the theft of a Pomeranian puppy from Andrew Matthews.
Constable Haire told the court Harvey had gone over to the Matthews' house to get the dog but Mrs Matthews said it was not hers to give away.
Harvey then left and told her husband that the pup was hers, so he went around to the Matthews' house.
When he saw the pup playing in the front yard with no-one around he picked it up and took it home.
Mr Matthews spotted the couple a few weeks later carrying the pup along Crown Street and called the police.
When they arrived at the house, the police said Harvey told them "I suppose it is about the pup".
The magistrate discharged Harvey and ordered the puppy be returned to the Matthews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.