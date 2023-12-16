Wollongong hammer Corrimal to enter Illawarra Christmas break on high note

The Lighthouse Keepers have enjoyed the perfect early Christmas present, thrashing the Cougars by 238 runs on Saturday to ensure that they will finish 2023 on top of Cricket Illawarra's table.
In their last outing before the mid-season break, Wollongong blasted their highest total of the 2023/24 one-day competition - 9/338 - before rolling their opponents for 100 at Ziems Park.
The result sees Wollongong sitting in top spot on the first-grade ladder ahead of University and Kiera, with the competition to resume on January 6.
After captain Toby Dodds won the toss and elected to bat first, the Lighthouse Keepers responded in style, smashing 9/338 from their allotted 50 overs. Jayden Zahra-Smith (53 from 23 balls) set the tone early, while his fellow opener Ethan Debono (94 from 74 deliveries) was outstanding.
Dodds (74 from 74), Cooper Maddinson (44 from 57) and Callum Dodds (31 from 31) also chimed in with the bat, while Alex Osborne and Jack Cartwright took three wickets apiece.
"We're a very attacking team, especially with the bat. We're all aggressive players who like to take on, so I think every second week, we're pretty much scoring 300 - that's our par score every week if we get the chance to bat the full 50," skipper Dodds said.
"Ethan has been awesome for us, he showed his quality in the hundred that he got in the T20 final and he's continued on for us in the one-dayers. He's also done really well playing for Greater Illawarra."
In reply, the Cougars were in early trouble at 3/19 - and then 5/24.
Callum Trebel (30 not out), Alex Osborne (17) and Zarif Muhammed (10) provided some resistance, but the hosts were bowled out for 100 in the 24th over.
Pushpinder Jassal led Wollongong's attack with 4/16 from 6.2 overs, while Zahra-Smith, Cooper Bramley and David Wood took two wickets apiece.
"It probably sounds silly to say, but we probably should have ended it a lot earlier than what it got to," Dodds said.
"But you can never complain after a win like that. All of the bowlers did really well and I'm very proud of them.
"We've been very consistent in the way we've played our cricket, and yesterday was a good way to finish the year."
Meanwhile, University ensured that they would enter the mid-season break in second position after beating Keira by 62 runs on Saturday.
Alex Coetzer scored a composed half-century (55 off 94 deliveries) as the Students scored 147 from 44.2 overs at Keira Oval. Ryan Cattle was the pick of the Lions' attack with 3/31 from 9.2 overs.
In reply, the hosts were on the back foot early at 3/14, and Uni were able to keep pushing forward to restrict them to 85 from 34.3 overs. Tharanga Mathangadeera led the way with 4/17 from 10 overs, while Darcy Knight (3/10 from 7.3 overs) was also outstanding.
In Saturday's other first-grade results, Keira thumped Illawarra Passionate Cricketers Club by eight wickets at Figtree Oval; Dapto outclassed Balgownie by seven wickets at Reed Park; and Port Kembla secured a 42-run victory over the Butchers at King George V Oval.
