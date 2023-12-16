Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong hammer Corrimal to enter Illawarra Christmas break on high note

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 17 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:56am
Cooper Maddinson (centre) and his Wollongong teammates were in red-hot form against Corrimal on Saturday. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
The Lighthouse Keepers have enjoyed the perfect early Christmas present, thrashing the Cougars by 238 runs on Saturday to ensure that they will finish 2023 on top of Cricket Illawarra's table.

