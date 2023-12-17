Wollongong CBD night owls won't have to wait to cross the road

Late-night pedestrians will find it easier to cross a Wollongong CBD intersection after a new safety feature was installed.
The traffic lights at the Kembla and Crown streets at the bottom end of the mall now have a first for the city, known as a "dwell on walk" feature.
The feature, which will only operate at night, will give priority for pedestrians by showing a green walk signal while the vehicle lanes remain red until a car is detected.
"This technology is a first for Wollongong and will help improve safety for pedestrians using one of the town's most popular walking intersections connecting to Crown Street Mall," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"As part of the change, a pedestrian approaching the traffic signals will see a green walk signal, and traffic will remain red until a car approaches, and the traffic light will change through its usual phase at that point.
The feature was switched on on Friday and operates from 11pm to 5am.
