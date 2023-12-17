Classy Ulcigrai guides Lake Illawarra to crucial victory over the Dolphins

Lake Illawarra skipper Kerrod White has praised his veteran opener Mark Ulcigrai after he hit a composed century to lead their side to victory over Bay and Basin Dolphins on Saturday.
In their final South Coast Cricket hit-out before the Christmas break, the Lakers put their foot down at Howard Fowles Oval, claiming a 100-run win. It means that they will sit in second spot on the table, with the competition to resume on January 6.
White won the toss and elected to bat first, with the hosts compiling 4/268 from their 50 overs. Ulcigrai carried the bat on his way to compiling 110 from 138 deliveries, while White continued his recent good form by blasting 92 from 72 balls.
In reply, Bay and Basin were bundled out for 168 in the 44th over, with opener Jonathan Hill (39) top-scoring.
"It was great to see Mark get some runs and set up the game. Our young blokes then bowled okay - I don't think we bowled great as a unit - but they all pitched in and did their job. So to hold our position before Christmas sets us up for a good back half of the year," White told the Mercury.
"Mark's form recently has been patchy. He gets thrown around the order a lot, he's one of those guys that I can lean on to anchor the innings at six or seven, or he can open the batting and try to take the game on.
"He was pretty happy to get a good score yesterday, but it was good for me to watch too and just know that he's still got it, the old boy."
The skipper was also delighted with his own innings.
"I'm on a bit of a streak at the moment. I think being calm and knowing that our team has a lot of confidence within it too makes it easy for me to go out and bat," White said.
"I've played a lot of games at 'Howie' too, it's a fortress and it's where I love to play. So alot of the stars have aligned for me in the last couple of weeks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.