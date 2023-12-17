Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Classy Ulcigrai guides Lake Illawarra to crucial victory over the Dolphins

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 17 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Illawarra skipper Kerrod White has praised his veteran opener Mark Ulcigrai after he hit a composed century to lead their side to victory over Bay and Basin Dolphins on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.