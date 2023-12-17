Santa Claus soars to Shellharbour - in a helicopter

Santa makes a habit of paying an early visit to Shellharbour Surf Club each year in all sorts of vehicles.
In previous years, he's parachuted down to the beach, ridden in on a jetski, hitched a ride on an all-terrain vehicle and braved the waves in an inflatable rescue boat.
On Sunday, Santa got some help from the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society and flew in on a Navy helicopter.
The jolly man came in low from the ocean to wave at the Nippers on the sand before landing at nearby Scout Willoughby Oval and making his way across to join the Nippers Christmas party on the lawns in front of the surf club.
"The parents said the kids were beside themselves when they realised it was Santa in a helicopter," said the club's junior activities co-ordinator Will Furney.
"Then he did a lap and then he came back around and waved again hovering over the water. The parents just went 'oh my god, I've never seen my child that excited as they were to see Santa come over'."
