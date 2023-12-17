All the pictures from Kiama's chill Changing Tides music fest

Thousands of music lovers descended on Kiama Showgrounds at the weekend for the inaugural Changing Tides festival.
Saturday's main stage hosted the likes of Spacey Jane, Dune Rats, G Flip, Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants, Sycco, Kita Alexander, Dulcie and The Moving Stills.
Then on Sunday, December 17, UK stars Royal Blood rocked the stage alongside homegrown heroes PNAU, The Temper Trap, Ziggy Alberts, Jack Botts, Merci Mercy, Jacoténe, Felipe Baldomir and Leisure from New Zealand.
Flick through the gallery above to see who was in the crowd and all the action from the stage.
