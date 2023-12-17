Illawarra Mercury
Bermagui evacuation trauma shows global warming is changing childhood

By Stephanie Gardiner
December 17 2023 - 9:40pm
The sky turns red at Batemans Bay as bushfires hit the South Coast.
When the Black Summer bushfires ravaged the South Coast, Bermagui was plunged into darkness for 36 hours as terrified locals huddled on the beach.

