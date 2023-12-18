Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast Taipans dominate proceedings in state futsal grand finals

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 18 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taipans men and women teams won their respective grand finals last weekend. Pictures - South Coast Taipans Facebook
Taipans men and women teams won their respective grand finals last weekend. Pictures - South Coast Taipans Facebook

The Illawarra was proudly represented in Football NSW's futsal grand finals, with the region's premier club the South Coast Taipans claiming major victories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.