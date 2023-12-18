South Coast Taipans dominate proceedings in state futsal grand finals

The Illawarra was proudly represented in Football NSW's futsal grand finals, with the region's premier club the South Coast Taipans claiming major victories.
Recently promoted Illawarra mens futsal team the Taipans finished their season off in style with a 3-1 win against Raiders FC in their grand final last weekend.
The win capped off a double for the team which features a number of players from the local Illawarra Premier League and South Coast Flame such as Rick Goodchild, Matt Mazevski and Cody Waller.
It was also a huge day for the Taipans womens team, who also capped off the league/grand final double with a 4-1 victory against APIA. It was a thoroughly dominant display from the side who managed to go on a 12 game winning streak with a total of 107 goals scored in their campaign.
It was a successful day for the region's premier futsal club with the youth men and under 18 girls teams also claiming their respective grand finals. The under 14 boys were left heartbroken in a 3-2 loss and the under 12 boys got up 1-0 against Sydney Fustal Club. The AWD team who took out their Grand Final 4-0 over Sydney City.
Overall the season was a massive success.
Mens head coach and club technical director Bobby Mazevski said the feat was extremely impressive from both the mens and the womens sides and that it was a proud day for the club.
"A lot of these players have come from our local areas [in the mens] we've only got the one Sydney player and he's from Macarthur," he said.
"These are local boys. To see a local team from Wollongong match it with the Sydney boys and come up trumps is really special. We're still probably one of the younger sides in the competition. Over the years we've tried to play the game the way it's supposed to be played and this is a culmination of that."
"Our senior womens team has also done extremely well claiming the double and we're very proud of them.
"We got five out of six [wins] yesterday so we were very pleased about that. Seven of our teams out of 10 made the grand final. We also lost two of our semi finals on Saturday. It's an incredible achievement."
In the mens final, South Coast Flame striker Cody Waller set the team off to the best possible start with a stunning goal five minutes into the contest however Raiders struck back immediately to make it 1-1 inside 10 minutes.
South Coast did not have to wait long to regain the lead and this time it was through Matt Mazevski to see the Taipans lead 2-1 going into the break.
The match finished 3-1 thanks to Adam Voloder which sent the team on their way to the title.
The side dominated the league in 2023. The team managed to win the league by seven points, losing just the once in 13 fixtures in the regular season.
They had the best defence in the league by far, conceding 45 goals, with 64 goals the next best defensive effort achieved by three different sides.
Promotion to league one from league two has been a long time in the making for the region's futsal community.
The South Coast Taipans were formed in 2007 to give Futsal players a chance to compete at a state level. Past talents have included A-Leagues stars Indiana and Jynaya Dos Santos, Danika Matos and Joel King.
