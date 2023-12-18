How breast cancer survivor Rhea Felton is inspiring her kids through Aquathon

For Woonona breast cancer survivor Rhea Felton the Wollongong Aquathon meant so much more than just winning.
After the mother of two and children's book author was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2021, she felt like her body had failed her.
But after battling with all she had, Felton was given the all clear following four surgeries which resulted in limitations in her shoulder post-mastectomy and lymph removal. Whilst there was the obvious relief, Felton wanted to prove to her family that when the going gets tough you just keep on going.
She set herself the goal of competing in the 2023 Aquathon event. Whilst recounting her story to the Mercury she laughed at the fact that she believed she may finished the event third last, but how much that did not bother her in the slightest, rather, she was more proud of overcoming a bigger hurdle than a podium finish.
Felton said that the ability to finish the race was huge and now she's even prouder to have inspired her six-year-old daughter Neve to compete in the event with her in 2024.
"Last year I did it by myself but then I put the idea out there with my little one," she explained.
"So it's a bit of a feat for her. I was not expecting her to jump on board, but she's really keen. So I'm going to be with her in the children's event and then swim beside her and we'll probably do two kilometre walk. She might even get a bit of a piggy back.
"It was such a big moment (Aquathon 2023) in being able to prove to myself that my body was able to be resilient and just come out of that spiral. In my mindset, it was really powerful being part of something like that and proving to myself that my body is strong and capable again after you feel like you body has let you down in many ways with a cancer diagnosis.
"So that's why I wanted to do it this year."
Felton reflected on how that dark day of a cancer diagnosis had changed the way she thought about life and what kind of example she wanted to set for her daughters, Neve (six) and Mila (four).
"You want to wrap your kids up. You want to protect them. You don't want any adversity for them," Felton continued.
"You want to make sure life is all the glitz and the glam but in reality, that's never going to be the case. For me, when I was diagnosed with cancer, I embraced that moment as an opportunity to really show my girls that difficult moments happen. They are going to happen, they will happen for them in their lives.
"It was an opportunity for me to show them that we can get through these difficult moments as a family. If you build an army around you with the people that love and care and support you, it will get you through these difficult moments. So I don't want them to grow up with this really skewed vision of life being like an Instagram story where everything just looks perfect because it's never going to be.
"So it was a wonderful opportunity for me to show them that challenges will happen. I think with the Aquathon, whilst it's not cancer, it's going to reflect these life challenges. My daughter is going to be tired, she's going to be puffed out. There's probably going to be moments midway in the harbour where she's thinking why the hell did I sign up for this? But if you stand with the people that are going to support you, you will be able to get through these moments.
"That's the parent that I want to be in raising my girls is that they're going to be faced with adversity. That's just the reality of life."
If you want to read more about Rhea's journey, click on her personal blog here.
Wollongong Aquathon will be held on Janaury 26, 2024 at North Wollongong beach. There are five events to choose from with four 'swim-runs' in kids, mini, short, or long format, as well as the five kilometre fun run.
The 2023 edition of the event was a huge success off the back of the two years of COVID-19 restrictions with approximately 1,600 athletes of all ages and fitness levels taking part.
Albion Park's champion long-distance runner Jessica Hull, along with former elite triathlete and Triathlon NSW marketing officer Nathan Breen and Wollongong Lions AFL premiership winning captain Lauren Myers will headline Wollongong Aquathon for 2024.
