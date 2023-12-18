How breast cancer survivor Rhea Felton is inspiring her kids through Aquathon

"So it was a wonderful opportunity for me to show them that challenges will happen. I think with the Aquathon, whilst it's not cancer, it's going to reflect these life challenges. My daughter is going to be tired, she's going to be puffed out. There's probably going to be moments midway in the harbour where she's thinking why the hell did I sign up for this? But if you stand with the people that are going to support you, you will be able to get through these moments.

