'Our museum was saved' How fire came close to destroying Illawarra Light Railway Museum

A fire that broke out within metres of the Illawarra Light Railway Museum in Albion Park Rail and a Christmas party that was being held there on Saturday, December 16 could have turned out a lot worse, were it not for the "gallant" efforts of firefighters and police.
The Illawarra Light Railway Museum working committee said the fire came close to permanently damaging the work of hundreds of volunteers who had spent decades preserving rail equipment.
After the fire broke out, volunteers evacuated a group of visitors who were there for a Christmas Party and notified emergency services.
Crews were on scene shortly after 11am and battled the blaze that was spreading through bushland on the northern side of the rail museum track.
The fire ultimately spread through 400 square metres of bushland and came perilously close to damaging museum exhibits and railway equipment.
"Not for the gallant work of emergency services who knows where this may have ended," Treasurer Brad Johns said.
Firefights from NSW Fire and Rescue as well as Rural Fire Service commands fought the blaze, bringing it under control by 12.30pm.
"Our museum was saved, and our volunteers would like to thank the emergency services," chairperson Carolyn Dumont said.
Police are not treating the fire as suspicious and the Light Railway Museum confirmed the locomotives in use were diesel powered, not steam, ensuring the cause was not a locomotive issue.
The museum is now closed for the Christmas break and will reopen on Sunday, January 14.
A total fire ban remains in place after hot and windy conditions on the weekend, however the fire danger rating has been reduced to moderate, with residents advised to plan and prepare.
