'Really cool': Wollongong playground for people of all ages and abilities opens

For Olivia Healey, using a wheelchair means she has often not been able to enjoy the equipment in playgrounds.
But the opening of the new all ages, all abilities playground in North Wollongong's Stuart Park on Monday meant the 18-year-old was able to spin around on the accessible carousel and even take a bounce on an in-ground trampoline.
"It's really cool," she said.
The playground - believed to be a world-first - is the brainchild of Dr Shoshana Dreyfus, who was moved to action after witnessing the experience of her son, Bodhi Dreyfus-Ballesi, who has an intellectual disability and is non-verbal.
Dr Dreyfus realised her son and other young people with disability were going to parks and playgrounds often, but all the equipment was too small, being built for children.
She also recalled how she'd stopped taking Bodhi to playgrounds when he was about 14 because parents would pull their small children away, a response she said was understandable given he was big, non-verbal and a stranger.
"I found that really painful to see that families didn't want him, but I got it, too," Dr Dreyfus said.
"So then I thought, 'Well, you know what, we need to create a space for them'."
The new playground invites play using different senses, with everything from swings built for people of different sizes and needs, and human-sized mouse wheels, to a garden with different plants to touch and smell, and an interactive sculpture donated by Dr Dreyfus that chimes when people touch it.
It proved popular from the get-go, with children and adults of all abilities evidently having fun discovering all the different things to play on.
Oscar Copas said his favourite part was the mouse wheel but he also liked the sculpture.
"When you touch it, it makes a nice noise," the 10-year-old with autism and ADHD said.
The wheel was also a favourite of nine-year-old Luka Scekic, "because it's so fun to spin on".
The playground was informed by research and consultation with young people with disability to discover what they enjoyed and wanted.
Dr Dreyfus said it was believed this was a world-first project because searches for other adult playgrounds came up with nothing designed for play, only gym equipment.
The first stage has been delivered four months ahead of schedule, and there is more to come: a raised platform with a ramp, seating, slides and more sensory elements are planned.
The project was spearheaded by the Playground Project, a group formed by Dr Dreyfus with the University of Wollongong, Wollongong City Council and the Disability Trust.
Chief executive officer of the Disability Trust, Carol Berry, said inclusion was an emotional experience, one where people felt valued, and that was what the new playground was all about.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the playground was a "continuation of the ethics of this city" to be an inclusive and liveable place.
Wollongong City Council put $1.14 million into the project, the federal government chipped in $500,000, and the state government contributed $450,000. Other businesses, organisations and individuals have also sponsored the project.
