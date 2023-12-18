The many talents of Wollongong's hockey Olympian Bianca Broadhurst

The Illawarra cricketing community is well versed in the talents of reigning women's cricketer of the year Bianca Broadhurst.
What many might not know though is that the Wollongong woman is one of those rare talents who has, and still is excelling at a number of sports.
Broadhurst lists representing her country in hockey at an Olympics and Commonwealth Games as one of her many sporting highlights.
But the busy 47-year-old mother-of-two nowadays gets just as much enjoyment and satisfaction playing competition cricket and hockey.
Broadhurst is currently the captain/coach of Wests Illawarra women's first grade hockey team, playing alongside former New Zealand hockey international Piki McCreedy.
She has also taken up cricket in recent years.
Broadhurst played the last two seasons in the Fraternity's T20 Women's Competition as a member of the Wollongong District Cricket Club's Gems.
She has also played in Cricket Illawarra's men's competition as a member of one of Wollongong District Cricket Club's fourth-grade teams.
For her performances in the 2022/2023 season, Broadhurst was named as Cricket Illawarra's Women's Cricketer of the Year.
"I love being able to play [cricket] with women who have also come from other sports, who are so incredibly talented and we've all come together to try and learn this new sport and we're all doing really well because we love it so much," she told the Mercury.
"It's just a really fantastic environment, learning new skills. And it's quite technical, which I enjoy and I also get to hit a ball, which I love."
The proud Indigenous/Islander woman grew up in a 'sporty family' in Goulburn.
She played a number of sports including football, softball, touch football, basketball and volleyball before deciding to concentrate on hockey.
Bianca Netzler as she was known then played representative under 13 hockey from age nine and captained the NSW Catholic High School team at age 13, debuting for the NSW Open's team when she was 16-years-old. playing alongside Australian greats Alyson Annan and Liane Tooth.
She played her first test match for Australia in 1996 at the Indira Ghandi Cup in New Dehli, winning gold.
One of the highlights of her illustrious hockey career was being a member of the Australian Hockeyroos team which won the 2003 Champions Trophy - the final major international tournament held prior to the 2004 Olympics, in which the six top women's international teams compete.
While this made Australia favourites going into the 2004 Athens Olympics, a major disappointment for Broadhurst was not being able to realise her childhood dream of an Olympic gold, with the team finishing fifth.
"Though I was extremely happy to have played for my country at an Olympic Games and the Manchester Commonwealth Games and a Champions Trophy, which are quite significant events in the hockey calendar," she said.
"I kind of achieved all of the key tournaments that were my goals by the time I retired after the Athens Olympics."
In 2008 Broadhurst and her husband moved to Wollongong, a place she always used to visit with her family when she was just a young kid.
"It always had a pretty special place for us as a family," she said.
"After I retired from hockey, my now husband and I moved back to New South Wales to be closer to family and close to work, as I had started my corporate career in Sydney.
"We really missed living in the country. For us, Wollongong kind of gave us that ability for me to have a career which was really important at that stage for me.
"It also gave us that connection to family and also allowed me to focus on having a career and earning an income, which I hadn't been able to do on a full-time basis for the 10 previous years."
The Broadhursts, who have lived in Woonona since 2007, have two children Yannick, who is 12 and his 11-year-old sister Pia.
The siblings play cricket and hockey, just like their mum.
Broadhurst added she jumped at the chance to play cricket when the opportunity arose.
"I love any sport that kind of involves a bat and a ball and I just always wanted to try cricket but it wasn't something that was available to me growing up," she said.
"Funnily enough when I finished playing hockey, I did think about playing golf.
"When I was in the AIS program, one of the things I did was I saved up and bought myself a set of golf clubs. I used to sleep with the golf clubs next to my bed, thinking that when I finished playing hockey, I'd take up golf because I just loved golf, and my grandfather had also played golf.
"I ended up obviously not playing golf. I decided I actually needed to earn money because I finished playing hockey in debt.
"That commitment to my Olympic dream came knowing I would then have to start a corporate career to earn money.
"I had to make a choice whether to keep pursuing a sport or work.
'I chose work but as luck would have it I saw that there was a T20 women's cricket competition in Wollongong that I could play in and still work.
"So I decided to give it a go. It didn't take me long to fall in love with cricket. I just regret that I didn't play when I was younger because I think it's a fabulous sport.
"I'm also incredibly proud to still be playing."
