Police praise Kiama's Changing Tides as organiser plots return

Police have praised the behaviour of attendees at the Changing Tides festival in Kiama, while the organiser has vowed to return next year.
The debut two day festival, held at Kiama Showgrounds on December 17 and 18, saw 6000 attendees on both days, after selling out in advance.
"Police are very pleased with the behaviour of crows who attended the Changing Tides music festival in Kiama on the weekend," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police from Lake Illawarra, the Dog Unit and Southern Region licensing operatives were there, along with event security. Police were targeting drug and alcohol-related offences, anti-social behaviour and public safety.
"I thank all for their good behaviour and allowing festivalgoers to enjoy this event," Senior sergeant Matthew Brophey said.
Police made 10 drug seizures after a "small number" of prohibited drugs were found. These were dealt with by way of court attendance notices, criminal infringement notices and cannabis cautions.
The day after headliner Pnau brought their electronic laser show to the ocean-side location, organiser Simon Felice said it was a "surreal" feeling.
"I could not have asked for a better weekend," he said. "Everything went according to plan."
Mr Felice said feedback from punters, vendors and the community was unanimously positive about the event overall, giving him confidence to return in 2024.
"I definitely want to put it on next year, as long as we're getting the support from the community and the customers."
The aim for the second iteration of the festival would be to bring in additional international acts, Mr Felice said, while retaining the local, boutique vibe of the event.
"Next year I'd like to have more of the community or local businesses involved, and I think we can definitely achieve that after the success of the weekend."
While this year's application for increased capacity was knocked back by Kiama Council, Mr Felice said given the success of the event there was room to grow the size of the event next year, and thanked Kiama Council's tourism and events manager Sally Bursell for her support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.