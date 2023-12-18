A new apartment project in Wollongong that will feature private owners living alongside social and affordable housing tenants has sold out.
Meanwhile, the model has been trumpeted as helping address the state's wider housing crisis.
Against a backdrop of ocean views, Northsea is a mixed tenure building, developed by national property group Traders In Purple, in partnership with NSW Land and Housing Corporation and community housing provider the Housing Trust.
It achieved a 100 per cent sell-out earlier this month.
The integration of affordable rental and privately owned apartments in a single building, with a shared lobby, lifts and communal spaces, aims to provide more equitable access to secure quality housing.
Due for completion in mid-2024, Northsea rises 13 storeys overlooking Wollongong's beaches and consists of 38 premium two and three-bedroom private apartments, 18 apartments for Land and Housing Corporation and nine for Housing Trust.
Adam Thompson from the NSW Land and Housing Corporation said the project broke the mould, and challenged the stigma regarding people buying a home and living alongside social and affordable housing.
He said the project would be a "game-changer" for the residents living there, as the state remained in the midst of a housing crisis.
This site, located 250 metres from the beach and 50 metres from WIN Stadium was formerly home to a derelict public housing complex.
A fire at 15-19 Crown Street, Wollongong in 2016 led to the loss of six of the complex's 22 units, with the affected tenants subsequently relocated to alternative accommodation and some parts of the site boarded up.
At the site there will now be 18 social housing units for people on very low incomes, which will be managed by the Housing Trust on behalf of the NSW government.
The Housing Trust has also bought nine units, which they will retain for affordable rental housing.
Traders In Purple director Charles Daoud said the proposition to integrate private and community housing in a single building was considered by many as a risk to the marketability of the private dwellings.
"Contrary to many expectations purchasers were comfortable about living with community housing tenants once they understood their neighbours would be people just like them," Mr Daoud said.
"Northsea sold for market prices and was 85 per cent sold before construction commenced and completely sold out before the topping out... This is the blueprint for dealing with the current housing crisis, with a financial model that works and a social return that is beyond calculation."
Selling agent for the private dwellings, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said sale prices ranged from low $600,000s to $2.5 million for the penthouse.
He said some buyers were perhaps initially skeptical of the prospect of co-locating of social and affordable housing with private housing, but the benefits soon became apparent.
"As well as location, views, aspects, infrastructure and lifestyle that it offers, people really were wanting a community spirit here," he said.
"And when something happens in your life, you're looking for security and companionship. People really responded to that and appreciated it."
Speaking at a topping out ceremony for the project on Monday, Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair said Traders in Purple had embraced social and affordable inclusionary housing, and believed this model was the way forward.
She said Australia was decades behind "exactly this model of inclusion", having seen it implemented in North America, the UK and Europe.
"Normally projects like this have separate buildings, perhaps even separate entrances for people on different income levels," she said.
"Wonderfully, with this project, everyone who lives here is going to share the basement, the front door, the lift. So we know it's going to be a wonderfully diverse and respectful community."
She said the project selling out was an encouraging sign.
"We worked in partnership with Traders In Purple's sales team and Belle Property. I briefed them about who our customers are, who is going to be living here, why social and affordable rental housing is something to be celebrated and embraced and not to be scared of."
Earlier in 2023, the NSW Government pledged to overhaul the planning system to incentivise residential housing developers that include at least 15 per cent affordable housing in their plans.
Housing developments with a capital investment value over $75 million, which allocate a minimum of 15 per cent of the total gross floor area to affordable housing, will gain access to the State Significant Development planning approval pathway.
These developments will also gain access to a 30 per cent floor space ratio boost, and a height bonus of 30 per cent above local environment plans.
Mr Daoud said while they weren't able to utilise the legislative changes, the Wollongong project's co-locating of social and affordable housing with private housing in "really well-located, amenity-rich areas" pointed the way forward.
"This is significant for Wollongong, and for the entire state of NSW," he said.
"In some respects, this building is an example of what is to come as part of the new legislation that's been put forward by the NSW Government.
"We're close to the CBD of Wollongong. We're close to the entertainment precinct, beaches, walking tracks, the hospital, schools, childcare, and other places of employment.
"Even though we weren't able to take advantage of the legislation - our DA here was received about two years ago - it is the exactly the model that is coming up."
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.