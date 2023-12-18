Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man's 'cowardly' role in Warilla brawl that left minor with brain injury

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
December 18 2023 - 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Pinney leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this year. Picture by ACM
Mark Pinney leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this year. Picture by ACM

A middle-aged man who involved himself in a violent daylight Warilla street brawl which left a teenager with a brain injury has been admonished by a magistrate for his "cowardly" actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.