Man's 'cowardly' role in Warilla brawl that left minor with brain injury

A middle-aged man who involved himself in a violent daylight Warilla street brawl which left a teenager with a brain injury has been admonished by a magistrate for his "cowardly" actions.
Mark Pinney, 49, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after being found guilty of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company following a hearing.
Pinney had also earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of affray stemming from the October 2022 brawl.
Magistrate Michael Ong labelled Pinney's violence in the ongoing "mob assault" as "cowardly" and "horrific" before handing him a 30-month jail-term.
A non-parole period of 18 months was fixed, however, a conviction appeal was lodged that afternoon and Pinney was released on bail.
The wild brawl broke out between about a dozen minors on King Street on October 16, 2022, with the group setting upon one young boy in particular, with someone hitting him in the head with a metal scooter.
During the ordeal, Pinney ran towards the young victim and punched him in the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground where he struck him again.
The boy's father attempted to intervene, however, Pinney punched this man as well, prohibiting him from helping his son. The victim was flown to hospital with significant head injuries.
Daniel Kakahi also arrived on scene - claiming he was defending a young relative - while armed with a large hunting knife. He was sentenced to jail in July for his role.
Police arrived after most of the group had dispersed, but after speaking with witnesses were able to obtain mobile phone footage depicting the incident.
Magistrate Ong found that this footage, as well as the testimony of witnesses gave a clear and logical sequence of events by which Pinney became involved in the melee.
The magistrate did not accept Pinney's claims that he was attempting to resolve the situation and was acting in self-defence.
He said the "ongoing mob assault" upon the victim was able to continue for longer than it would have due to Pinney's involvement, adding the offending was too serious to allow a community-based sentence.
Pinney copped a full-time jail sentence, prompting supporters in the courtroom to shout "We love you Mark" as he was escorted into custody.
However, he was released on bail just hours later, with conditions requiring him to report to police daily and not contact any co-offenders.
Pinney's appeal is scheduled to be heard at Wollongong District Court on February 1.
