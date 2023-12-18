Man accused of swiping iPads, cash from East Corrimal preschool

A man "strongly denies" breaking into an East Corrimal preschool and nicking five iPads, with his pregnant partner claiming she is instead responsible for the alleged crimes.
Aaron West Austin, 41, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Monday charged with break, enter and steal.
Police will allege the Warilla man forced open the glass sliding door of KU Corrimal East Preschool on Murray Road and made off with five iPads, a laptop, two Samsung mobile phones, a UE Boom speaker, and $800 in cash between December 8 and 10.
Officers allegedly discovered the stolen haul at a nearby address he recently lived at with his partner on the morning of December 10. The lawful occupant of the unit gave police permission to inspect the items.
Police called a number off one of the phones and a staff member of the preschool answered, agreeing to attend the address to confirm the items belonged to the centre. The iPads, one of the phones, and laptop were seized - with Austin's fingerprints allegedly lifted from the latter item.
Officers then attended the preschool and saw the alarm panel had been ripped off the wall. The staff member confirmed another mobile phone, the speaker, and cash had been taken from the front office. These items were not recovered.
A Samsung air purifier had also been moved from the front office to the outdoor deck, with Austin's fingerprints allegedly detected on it.
Tendered court documents state the preschool is seeking compensation for the stolen items and for the damage to the alarm panel. Austin was arrested when he attended Lake Illawarra police station on December 15 to report as per his bail conditions.
Defence lawyer Anthony Stewart said Austin "strongly denies" entering the preschool and that his partner had actually committed the alleged break-in.
From the back of the room, Austin's partner interrupted the bail application to make the alleged confession, which wasn't enough to convince Magistrate Leslie Mabbutt.
"This isn't a reality TV program, stop interrupting or I'll ask you to leave," he said. "You can't just yell out in courtrooms."
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said the case against Austin was strong and that his partner's fingerprints weren't lifted from the items.
Magistrate Mabbutt noted Austin was already on bail for four separate matters and wasn't convinced he would comply with any further conditions. His release was denied.
Austin is scheduled to face court on Tuesday where he will learn his fate for a separate offence.
