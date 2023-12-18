Driver clocked at 189kmh on Princes Motorway at Berkeley

A driver charged with driving at almost 90kmh over the speed limit south of Wollongong will face court next year.
Lake Illawarra Highway Patrol officers allegedly clocked the sedan at 189kmh in a sign-posted 100km/h zone just before midnight on Friday.
The officers, conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Princes Motorway at Berkeley, stopped the driver and gave him roadside drug and alcohol tests.
The 30-yea-old allegedly returned positive readings to both.
He was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he allegedly failed to provide an adequate sample.
The man, from Wollongong, has been charged with exceeding the speed limit by over 45kmh, refusing or failing to provide oral fluid sample, and refusing or failing to submit to breath analysis.
He will appear next before Kiama Local Court on February 5, 2024. Meantime, his licence has been suspended.
