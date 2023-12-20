International traveller finds Australia's 'best' yoga studio in Wollongong

REVIEW
If you're looking for a relaxing escape, or you just want a break, you might be thinking about travelling or taking a holiday, but you can find those things in Wollongong CBD.
I love yoga, and so I always try to do it when I travel - sometimes as a retreat, and sometimes just taking a local class while living overseas.
However, from Buenos Aires to Bali, my absolute favourite place to do yoga is in Wollongong, at Younga Yoga.
The vibes are great, the teachers are friendly and very experienced, and the studio space is beautiful and very calming.
The welcoming Aussie energy is everywhere - from the first day of classes, Russ and Deb knew my name, and made sure that I was comfortable as a newbie in the space.
I've been to a lot of yoga classes in London where teachers are more concerned with showing off their flexibility or can't adapt to a range of student needs, but at Younga they are very patient and meet everyone where they are in their yoga journey.
I was recovering from long-Covid when I first started going to Younga, and I never felt at all judged for just taking a restful child's pose while everyone did more challenging poses around me.
There's zero judgement, and every instructor really cares about and is connected to the community - which is very unlike the commercial atmosphere you usually find in bigger cities.
The studio space deserves its own special mention with gorgeous hardwood floors and a very high ceiling; these features add a sense of peace and come from its former life as a girl scouting hall.
This is very different to studios I've been to in London or New York, which are often found in whatever space is available and affordable; ex-offices, awkwardly-shaped converted shop fronts, or tucked in a tiny basement.
Russ and Deb do an Aboriginal land acknowledgement at the end of every class, and they also find it important to acknowledge that yoga's historic origins lie in India.
While yoga has spread out over time and can benefit people from every country and all walks of life, it is rare to find a yoga community outside of India that recognises its roots as a practice with a long spiritual history and origin.
With Younga, It's really worth going a few times; you'll see that the classes are never the same, except for the instructors' infectious good vibes, and yoga is approached in a really encouraging way.
I dare you to try and be in a bad mood afterwards.
A New Years Intensive program runs from January 2 to 11, while Younga offers intro courses for complete beginners, prenatal, and mums and bubs classes.
Casual studio visits are $30 per class, but they do offer a 10-pass card for $250, along with weekly memberships starting from $25.
Younga also takes on private sessions ($120 for an hour) and exercise physiology consultations.
* Rosie Thomas is a UK resident on a working-holiday in Australia and interning with the Illawarra Mercury.
