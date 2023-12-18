What does the bin chicken have to do with ancient Egypt?

How much do you really know about ancient Egypt?
It's a question worth asking yourself as you head to the National Museum of Australia's blockbuster exhibition, Discovering Ancient Egypt, because there is sure to be something new to learn. We took a look at the exhibition to answer that very question, and here's what we found.
Today they've taken on the role of a cultural mascot, but there was a time when the bin chicken, aka the ibis, was worshipped.
In ancient Egypt, animals were often mummified not to take to the afterlife, but to worship. Animals were used to represent different gods. So the goddess Bastet was depicted with a cat head, while the god Thoth was represented by an ibis.
"So animals would have been killed, mummified and sold for worshipping purposes," National Museum of Australia curator Craig Middleton said.
"And in fact, the ibis - even though we call it the bin chicken now - was actually one of the most revered animals to worship."
As part of the Discovering Ancient Egypt exhibition, there is a mummified ibis on display.
They also have what appears to be a mummified ibis to the naked eye, but recent scans have discovered all is what it seems.
"There was such a trade around mummified animals, often when you x-ray these mummified remains, there'll only be part of that animal in it, or there'll be a completely different animal," Middleton said.
"So we have something that presents as a mummified ibis, and in fact, it's part of a dog. And so there was a whole trade around this. We think about Egypt as this magical past, but these kinds of things, it is a trade, it's a business and people would sell mummification as a business."
When you think of wooden coffins, you think of a pauper's burial. But in the case of ancient Egypt, wood was a sign of luxury.
Take the coffin on Panesy, if you look carefully his face is unadorned wood - a material that was really hard to get a hold of in ancient Egypt, particularly good quality wood.
"And you needed good quality wood to create these kinds of coffins," Middleton said.
"The simple fact that piece of wood was unpainted was because it was expensive. And when people created their coffin, they were creating a vision of themselves in the afterlife to acquire divine qualities, wealth. And so coffins are idealised representations of what people wanted that eternal afterlife to be like."
Ever wanted to know what it was like at the top of the pyramid? Well, one of the most important parts of the pyramid was up there - the pyramidion.
The capstones to the pyramid were often created out of different materials and were highly decorated capstones.
For example, the one on display at the National Museum is of the owner of the pyramid, Pauty, worshipping the sun god Ra.
But the pyramidions also helped certain Egyptians get to the top of a different type of pyramid. Chiselling was an important job in ancient Egypt not just because it involved precision but because it gave the person status by association.
"People who worked on temples, even gardeners at temple sites, they were ordinary jobs but they had the connections and the proximity to power," Middleton said.
"And then you've got other kinds of jobs like the fishermen who worked on the Nile, who are known to be some of the stinkiest people because the Nile was so stinky."
