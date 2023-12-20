Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Inside Wollongong's life-changing yoga studio, Younga

RT
By Rosie Thomas
Updated December 21 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deb and Russ are the husband-and-wife founders of Younga Yoga. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Deb and Russ are the husband-and-wife founders of Younga Yoga. Picture by Sylvia Liber

After a hectic Christmas season (and possibly one too many New Year's Eve beers), you might want to start a new morning routine - but beware, this yoga intensive could see you quit your job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RT

Rosie Thomas

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.