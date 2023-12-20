Inside Wollongong's life-changing yoga studio, Younga

After a hectic Christmas season (and possibly one too many New Year's Eve beers), you might want to start a new morning routine - but beware, this yoga intensive could see you quit your job.
That's what Deb and Russ Young of Younga Yoga Studio think as they restart their 10-day annual New Year's Intensive on January 2, 2024.
The founders of Wollongong's first dedicated yoga space believe their 10-day program is perfect for those keen to dabble in yoga or people looking for a healthy start to the new year.
"This is a way to get momentum during the holiday", said Deb, "a way of setting intention about what you want in your life in the new year."
Expect a daily morning meditation and yoga session, as well as mindfulness and breathwork - and the intensive has seen previous students quit or change jobs afterwards from feeling enlightened.
Younga has run the program five times with many repeat attendees.
The studio celebrates it's 18th birthday next year. It was founded by the husband-and-wife duo in 2006, in a converted office space above a real estate agency.
Deb and Russ both worked two other jobs while also teaching yoga, juggling admin, and leafleting to try and grow their small business.
After meeting at university and travelling the world, they settled on Wollongong as they saw a potential need in the city - now it's one of the region's most popular yoga studios.
"There was no social media," said Deb, "and most businesses didn't even have a website - it was very old school, we didn't have a holiday for two years."
As the business grew, they were able to find an old girl scout hall in the CBD.
"The bank called it a 'knockdown job'," Russ said.
"They said if we converted it to parking spaces they could actually give us a better interest rate."
But the pair had faith in the project: Russ renovated it himself on a shoestring budget with help from the students, and Deb did the gardening - while heavily pregnant.
Their work has paid off, as they've weathered the storms of the health industry caused by COVID, and they're also not susceptible to the rising rental rates that have put other studios out of business in the past few years.
Younga Yoga has seen a lot of change over the years - technology means that people are busier, and COVID has meant that a lot of clients have shifted to live-streaming, but they're also seeing a big demographic shift.
"It used to be seen as a thing that women do, but now the classes are 50/50 men and women," Deb said.
"We get a lot of engineers, they want to stay running, stay surfing, and they don't want to wake up with their backs hurting."
She said yoga can have benefits outside of the physical: "they start for physical reasons, but then they realise it's making them more calm, more mindful and impacting every area of their lives."
At Younga, they emphasise that yoga is more about mindset and being able to respond to life situations in a different way - not about Instagram, handstands, or weight loss.
"Your kids are gonna have tantrums even if you can do a handstand," said Deb, "but are you doing better when you're out in the world, in your day to day?"
And that's what yoga is really about - "being able to relax off the mat as well as on it," said Russ.
The New Years Intensive runs from January 2 to 11, and Younga offers intro courses for complete beginners, prenatal, and mums and bubs classes. More info can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.