Appeal for Wollongong man, Daniel Louwen, last seen in Balgownie

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a Wollongong man who is missing.
Daniel Louwen, 58, was last seen on Margaret Street, Balgownie at 7.30pm on Saturday.
After his family was unable to contact or find Mr Louwen, they reported him missing to Wollongong police officers who have begun a search for him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Daniel's welfare.
Mr Louwen was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.
Mr Louwen is caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, of medium build and with grey hair.
He might be treavelling in a white Toyota Aurion sedan, with NSW number plates bearing BL22CW.
Anyone with information in relation to Daniel's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
