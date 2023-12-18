Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Watch as snake catcher retrieves stubborn serpent from Figtree school

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 18 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The red-bellied black snake Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock caught. Picture from Illawarra Snake Catcher video
The red-bellied black snake Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock caught. Picture from Illawarra Snake Catcher video

It's lucky school students have started their summer holidays or a surprise visitor to a Figtree school might have caused even more of a stir on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.