Watch as snake catcher retrieves stubborn serpent from Figtree school

It's lucky school students have started their summer holidays or a surprise visitor to a Figtree school might have caused even more of a stir on Monday.
Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock was called to Figtree High School after staff saw a snake slither down a hallway and into a toilet cubicle.
Staff blocked the gap under the door with towels but by the time Mr Peacock arrived, the snake was nowhere to be seen.
So Mr Peacock began searching and found there was one cavity in the wall which had a panel screwed over the top - but there was a small gap.
And inside that hole is where he found a red-bellied black snake, about 1.2 metres long.
Mr Peacock said this was a fairly average size for such a snake at this time of year, although they could get bigger.
He posted a video of the catch on his Facebook page, which showed a snake that was very reluctant to leave its hiding spot.
After a bit of effort, Mr Peacock managed to loosen the snake and pull it out, before placing it safely in a bag for relocation.
Red-bellied black snakes are one of the more common snakes that humans will encounter, but they are a shy species.
They are venomous but tend to only deliver a serious bite if significantly threatened, and there have been no confirmed recorded human deaths in Australia from red-bellied black snake bites.
However, if someone is bitten they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.