Wollongong's Christmas Day forecast is in - and it might surprise you

Cloudy we can cope with and, deep down, we know we're in need of rain - though there mightn't be much of it anyway
Yes, that's what's in store, Wollongong, for Christmas Day 2023, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The official verdict is: "Cloudy. High chance of showers. Winds south to south-easterly 20 to 30kmh."
To be fair, the expected rainfall barely registers. The seven day forecast is for between 0-5mm of rain and temps between 19 and 23 for Monday, December 25.
And if you're heading somewhere else coastal, don't think you'll escape.
An onshore wind looks to bring partly or mostly cloudy conditions to much of coastal NSW, including Sydney.
One or two of these showers reach inland as far as Canberra - although rain looks reasonably unlikely for the nation's capital.
Need to know what's happening elsewhere?
Sydney: Cloudy, with a high chance of showers. Southeasterly winds of 15 to 25kmh. A minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
Canberra: Partly cloudy, with a medium chance of showers. Easterlies of 15 to 25kmh. A minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
Brisbane: Partly cloudy, with a high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. A minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.
Darwin: Partly cloudy, with a chance afternoon shower or thunderstorm. A minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.
Perth: Partly cloudy, north-easterlies of 15 to 20kmh. A minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius.
Adelaide: Partly cloudy, south-easterlies of 20 to 30kmh. A minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
Melbourne: Partly cloudy, with the chance of a shower. Southerlies of 20 to 30kmh. A minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.
Hobart: Cloudy, with the chance of a shower. Southerly winds of 15 to 25kmh. A minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.