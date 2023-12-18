Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong's Christmas Day forecast is in - and it might surprise you

By Newsroom
December 18 2023 - 6:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This may well be a familiar sight on December 25 in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
This may well be a familiar sight on December 25 in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

Cloudy we can cope with and, deep down, we know we're in need of rain - though there mightn't be much of it anyway

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.