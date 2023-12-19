Heartbreak for Port Kembla gaming hub hit by pre-Christmas burglars

Owners of a Port Kembla gaming and hobby shop have been left devastated in the lead-up to Christmas after burglars ransacked their store.
Brandon Sosoli, co-director of Grindmark Gaming on Shellharbour Road, said he felt violated after discovering thousands of dollars in cash and goods had been taken from the shop last Friday morning.
He said CCTV footage of the suspected offenders showed them attempting to gain entry to the front of the hobby store around 2am on December 15. It's believed they climbed up on top of an awning and broke in via an upstairs window.
"It sucks being a relatively new small business ... for something like this to happen, it's a really s**t feeling," Mr Sosoli told the Mercury.
"Since then I've been staying up late at night and watching CCTV. Even the night after just when I went to leave the shop I've just driven around for hours on end around the street wondering whether they'll come back. It's that feeling of violation."
The store owner believes he was targeted as gloves and masks were worn by the "grubs".
Mr Sosoli said not only does the theft hurt him as a small business owner but also the "gaming community" who frequent the shop.
On any given week Grindmark will host up to 50 events - in-store and online, with some events seeing eight people while others could be between 30 and 60 people.
The shop specialises in table-top games like Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer, as well as Pokemon, trading cards and miniatures.
So far their gaming community has helped them with information regarding the incident which has been passed on to officers from Lake Illawarra Police District.
Chief Inspector Gordon Dunlop said it's a timely reminder for all residents and businesses to be cautious over this holiday period.
"Please make sure you lock your windows, doors and garages and not provide opportunities for opportunistic thieves," he told the Mercury.
"A lot of people head away on holidays at this time of year and it's more important that you take every precaution to protect your belongings."
Inquiries are continuing, police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.