The Mercury in 1929: Women may 'pay the penalty' for new fashions

The march of women's fashion may seem them "pay the penalty", according to a story in the Mercury.
"Small hats, sheer stockings and short skirts, bare arms to the shoulder, V-necked frocks have all come into fashion in the last 20 years or so and parts of the skin which rarely were acted on directly by even the mild rays of the English sun are now subjected to the constant action of our powerful Australian sun," the Mercury reported.
While there might have been merit in a sunsafe message, the story solely focused on women - and went further than worrying about the sun.
Also a problem was "girls riding pillion on motor cycles or in sidecars, with a net or scarf over their hair and nothing protecting the skin from the wind encountered on even a calm day when travelling at 30 or 40 miles per hour," the Mercury wrote.
In the end, the Mercury felt, women must not be surprised if they "are called on to suffer new diseases and disabilities as the result of our emancipation".
