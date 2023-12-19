Beer, BBQ and beanbags: How an Illawarra man made cornhole history

Liam Brinson's claim to fame is playing a game barely known in Australia with a man who plays the sport professionally on the US circuit and is adored by thousands.
Tony Smith makes his living as a professional cornhole player.
Brinson is a Unanderra man who plays in the Illawarra Cornhole League - more on that later.
But it was at the inaugural Australian/American Cornhole League Australian Open at Tweed Heads when Brinson's big break came.
He won the Australian Pro Exhibition match after teaming up with one of the game's all-time greats in American Tony Smith to win the title and $US2100 in prizemoney.
"It was a great experience. I had a lot of fun," he told the Mercury.
"It was pretty competitive and pretty full-on, especially as the event was being live streamed around the world and there were cameras everywhere and all that sort of stuff."
The win has meant some new found celebrity for the modest Brinson, who is a regular attendee at Illawarra Cornhole League events at Wollongong Tennis Club most Thursday evenings.
'I have been told by the Inner West Cornhole League in Sydney that I'm not allowed to play there," Brinson joked.
"But I'm going to rock up on Thursday night and hopefully have some fun and a few beers.
"It's a fun and interesting game and it's definitely sort of picking up in Australia.
"I mean, if you like having a beer and you're slightly competitive, it's perfect.
"You don't have to run, you don't have to jump, you sit there and throw a beanbag just over eight metres onto a timber board.
"Anyone really can play. There's a guy in the US who I think was a quadruple amputee, and he's throwing it with the chin on his shoulder and managing to throw it and he's throwing the distance.
"So there's no excuses for not being able to do it."
Cornhole rules and where to play in the Illawarra:
Cornhole is a game in which players or teams take turns throwing fabric bean bags at a raised, angled board with a hole in its far end.
The goal of the game is to score points by either landing a bag on the board (one point) or putting a bag through the hole (three points).
The player or team first to 21 points wins.
Daniel Turner runs the Illawarra Cornhole League, along with the Australian Cornhole Association.
"The Illawarra Cornhole League is the flagship league for the Australian Cornhole Association or ACA as we call it," Turner said.
"The idea was obviously to try and look at what the Americans are doing and how much fun they're having with the sport and see if we can introduce the game here because it is so well suited to Australians.
"There's a bit of a barbecue and beer culture that goes along with the sport.
"As someone that was getting past my prime in terms of playing competitive sport, like AFL and basketball, I was looking for something else to scratch that competitive itch and that's where Cornhole came into it.
"So myself and my dad, Reggie, we started up the league here at the Wollongong Tennis Club. The club was really helpful and really generous in terms of giving us the space here at the club to be able to set up all our boards and equipment and to throw every Thursday night.
"We started in April, 2022 and we've been throwing almost every Thursday night ever since with numbers steadily growing just through word of mouth and locals that have popped their head up to see what's happening and gotten hooked on the game."
In the early days of ICL it wasn't unusual to see just four or five people show up.
"We're getting comfortably 25 to 30 people here on a Thursday night, which is terrific," Turner said.
"We started out as one of the first leagues in Australia and we've now grown the sport to have 14 leagues around the country. They're in different states from here in NSW to Queensland, Victoria and the sport is also growing really strongly in WA as well."
A game for everyone:
Turner said one of the draw cards of the sport was that anyone could play regardless of age, ability or fitness level.
"It really is one of those inclusive sports where you don't have to be a fitness fanatic or extremely strong or fast to be able to play the game," he said.
"And there's different levels in terms of the social player who just likes to come here and have a bit of a chat while they throw some bags to obviously people like Liam [Brinson] who have taken it to the next level and are now, you competing with some of the best players in the world."
Brinson, who does The Aussie Baggers Show podcast alongside Turner, said he heard that the American pros threw 600 bags a day.
"I would not even get close to that. I'm lucky if I can throw one or two bags a day," he said.
"I don't really train, whenever I'm here playing on Thursday night, I just try and think about exactly how I'm throwing and just try and work on it and try stupid shots or trick shots just for the fun of it and hope that it pays off.
"When I was competing up there, some of those shots that I went for, people would be like why are you going for that, just get it on the board
"I'd be like, 'nah, I can do this, I've done it before, shoot my luck and it pays off.
"So following on from Dan, I think we have people that play here from 16 up to probably about 84. I think it would be a pretty wide demographic of male and female."
The way forward:
"I like to describe cornhole as America's version of darts," Turner said.
"You go to a pub, you have a few beers and you hang out with people and throw some bags.
"You're not running around, you're standing around beer in hand and just have fun.
"I also think it's got a lot of potential to grow into bowling clubs as well.
"I see a lot of similarities in bowls as a sport in terms of the inclusivity and also the simplicity that Liam mentioned in the game.
"I think the ACL or American Cornhole League Australia Open we recently had was a classic example where we were at Club Tweed in Tweed Heads, which is famous for running high profile bowls events.
"They were able to adapt and turn their facility into a cornhole stadium essentially and it worked really well.
"A lot of the local bowls players were coming in and having a go at the game and really enjoyed it.
"There's no reason why we can't host a similar event in Wollongong. We'll be looking for some local venues here in the Illawarra that would be open to perhaps hosting some bigger events.
"I also know that there's a few local players here that are looking to start running their own league, perhaps in Shellharbour or somewhere else in the Illawarra.
"There are a few venues that we've highlighted that could be well suited to running new leagues, which would be fantastic for growing the game."
