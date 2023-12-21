Urgent or emergency? Do you know how to navigate Illawarra's new medical options

When you're making a choice about where to turn for medical advice when something goes wrong, you want to get it right.
And with three urgent care centres now operating in the Illawarra, there's now a more complex decision to be made than just GP or emergency department.
With Christmas just days away, local health authorities are urging people to be prepared and to remember to check their local urgent care options before heading to the emergency.
"If you or someone you know is unwell over the holidays, ask yourself: 'Is my urgency an emergency?'," the primary health network's CEO Prudence Buist said.
"There are plenty of health care options for unexpected medical issues like sunburn, minor cuts or toothaches which don't require a trip to the hospital emergency department."
"Urgent care is now available in a number of locations across the region every day of the week, including on public holidays, for urgent but non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses like fractures, dislocations, non-venomous bites, wounds, minor burns, and cuts requiring stitches."
Walk-in urgent care is available from 8am to 8pm in Dapto and Corrimal, and six days a week at Bulli Hospital, with the Dapto centre open just in time for the holiday season.
"If you are unsure if your health need is urgent, you can call Healthdirect and you will be directed to the appropriate health service," Ms Buist said.
She also said people who were at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should have a plan in place for over the holidays.
"Speak to your doctor or nurse practitioner before the holiday season about how you would access these medicines," she said.
"If you test positive for COVID-19 you will need to speak with a doctor to get a prescription and access the tablets or capsules from your nearest pharmacy within the first five days of symptoms."
"Getting prepared before the holiday season could be as simple as checking you have enough medication or medical supplies available, or you have adequate repeat prescription to cover the holidays and normal business closures."
"Make sure you have supplies such as first aid kit and a health action plan with a list of important health phone numbers handy, this could help you save time and avoid unnecessary stress if you do have a health need."
