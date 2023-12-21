Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Urgent or emergency? Do you know how to navigate Illawarra's new medical options

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
December 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra residents who need fast medical care need to decide whether an ED, urgent care centre, GP or phone call to Healthdirect is their best option.
Illawarra residents who need fast medical care need to decide whether an ED, urgent care centre, GP or phone call to Healthdirect is their best option.

When you're making a choice about where to turn for medical advice when something goes wrong, you want to get it right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.