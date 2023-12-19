Shellharbour Hospital may put Minnamurra River at risk: councillor

The construction of the new Shellharbour Hospital at Dunmore could damage the nearby Minnamurra River, said Kiama Municipal councillor Karen Renkema-Lang.
The council passed a motion from Cr Renkema-Lang at last week's meeting pledging to write to Illawarra Minster Ryan Park and Environment Minister Penny Sharpe to request stronger protections for the river from the hospital and other urban developments.
The motion would see council "seeking clarification on what planning instruments or other legislative arrangements are in place to protect and preserve the biodiversity of the Minnamurra River and surrounding eco-systems from the cumulative impacts of nearby urban and industry developments".
In the council papers it stated the hospital site was about 500 meters uphill from "a valuable and fragile coastal ecosystem".
Cr Renkema-Lang's motion was acting on concerns from the Minnamurra Progress Association that more protections needed to be in place to minimise effects on native vegetation, birds and aquatic wildlife that could come from increased sediment run-off.
"This is about protecting the Minnamurra River," Cr Renkema-Lang said in the council meeting.
"While we welcome the development of health services and other urban development in our area, we need to acknowledge the Minnamurra Progress Association's concern about the potential adverse impact of the Shellharbour Hospital development on the biodiversity of the river and surrounding ecosystems, and also the cumulative impact of urban development more generally."
Cr Renkema-Lang also said there were other reasons to act.
"In addition to the natural habitat it's also used for recreational fishing and tourism activities that bring significant economic benefits to the municipality," she said.
"This river is also of great importance to our Aboriginal elders and they really would like to see this natural asset more greatly protected."
Cr Matt Brown opposed the motion, due to the fact there had been no pollution breaches and the hospital site fell within the Shellharbour Local Government Area.
"We haven't had one example of where the consent conditions have actually failed at the site, we haven't had a report to the EPA and the EPA of course is the authority that monitors and regulates this," Cr Brown said.
"This is a matter for Shellharbour council ... unless we have clear examples that there are breaches impacting our river system I don't think we can just be grandstanding about this, that and everything else."
The motion was passed 5-3, with Cr Brown, Cr Mark Croxford and Cr Warren Steel voting against it.
Meanwhile, Kiama MP Gareth Ward said he was "disappointed" councillors didn't discuss the matter with him.
"I have met with NSW Health officials on environmental concerns raised by the Minnamurra Progress Association. I take these concerns seriously," Mr Ward said.
"Based on these concerns, I made arrangements for NSW Health officials to meet with the Minnamurra Progress Association directly. This occurred earlier this year.
"Next year, the Environmental Impact Statement for the new Shellharbour Hospital project will be prepared and this document will be released for public comment and feedback. Council is welcome to make a submission."
