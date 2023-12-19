Corrimal add Noah Vidler to a squad ready to fight for finals in 2024

Co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis came to Corrimal in 2023 to bring in an influx of exciting young players in the region into their first grade team. Their latest signing Noah Vidler continues on that path.
In 2023 Corrimal were impressive at times, most notably in their 4-3 win against defending league champions Wollongong United. But in the end, inconsistency cost them a spot in the finals.
But in preparation for 2024, Matias and Mavridis are building a squad with a range of youth and experience. Mostly the former, but the addition of the likes of former Bulli midfielder Ryan Emerton as well as signing proven youth talents such as Tory Musemeci, Luca Danzo and Mason Mavridis is sure to improve the team.
Their latest signing Vidler comes with NPL experience with the likes of the Wolves and APIA before moving to the Illawarra Premier League with Port Kembla.
It is expected he will be one of the leading chargers to add goals to the Rangers' repertoire next season.
In a statement on their social media platform the club said: "Noah will add plenty of quality to the squad next season with his ability to find the back of the net and his technical ability with the ball at his feet."
Other players that have been confirmed to be playing at Corrimal next season include: Daniel Villella, Aaron Baker, Marcus Bimbilovski, Blake Coad, Zane Wilson, Steve Hristovski, Cody Wehmeyer, Keegan Matias, Nathan Cario and Luca Papalia.
