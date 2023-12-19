Illawarra Mercury
Corrimal add Noah Vidler to a squad ready to fight for finals in 2024

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:16pm
Noah Vidler will play for Corrimal in 2024. Picture by JC Sports Photography
Co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis came to Corrimal in 2023 to bring in an influx of exciting young players in the region into their first grade team. Their latest signing Noah Vidler continues on that path.

