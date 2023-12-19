'Central Park' planned for new Huntley housing site

A central park for a new Huntley housing development is proposed on an area that features an amount of the heavy metal zinc.
The Forest Reach residential development site had been formerly used as a used as dumping area for coal wash in the 1970s from the operations of the nearby Avon Colliery and the Port Kembla Coal terminal.
An action plan has been put into place to deal with the removal of almost 10,000 cubic metres of coal wash emplacement.
"As part of the civil bulk earthworks process this material will be excavated and stockpiled within the Phase B area," stated a remedial action plan lodged as part of the development.
"The stockpiles will need to be appropriately stored to control sediment and water erosion."
Plans for a central park have been lodged with Wollongong City Council, which note the presence of zinc at the site of the park but state it was a "minor exceedance" and is "unlikely to be statistically significant".
"However further physiochemical soil data will be collected ... to further delineate and address this potential ecological exceedance," the statement of environmental effect said.
The overall development was approved by the council in 2021, with the creation of the park a requirement before a subdivision certificate for stage three of the development was issued.
"The [park] site comprises an area of 13,730 square metres and is located within the Central Precinct of the wider Forest Reach subdivision," the statement of environmental effect said.
"The site has four road frontages. The site is mostly cleared land, with the exception of three fig trees in a central portion of the site, as well as an Illawarra flame tree and Jacaranda tree that are all proposed to be retained as part of this application."
The proposed park will feature a multi-sport court, with fencing to stop balls from heading into other areas, play equipment, soft fall surface, garden beds and scattered trees and an accessible toilet.
A picnic area consisting of a solid metal roof is proposed adjacent to the playground.
The park is on the location of the former Sunnyside Farm and dairy, with bricks from the old dairy and animal sculptures proposed to reflect the historical use of the site.
"The proposed development is considered to be in the public interest because it will provide for a recreation area that will support the needs of the local community moving into the area," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The development has also sought to reflect the present and past history of the area in its design and inclusion of interpretive elements, whilst also preserving the history of the three fig trees that are centrally located on site."
The development application is on public exhibition until January 24.
