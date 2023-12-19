Cash tips from the Wollongong 27-year-old who plans to retire at 35

Most people have thoughts of one day quitting the rat race and taking life a bit slower for their twilight years.
Wollongong engineer Joel Coelho wants to do this when he's 35.
And he has the cash to make it happen.
But if you're expecting a boy born with a silver spoon in his mouth hoping to take a break from working at the company firm to spend a bit more time playing polo - well think again.
Mr Coelho arrived in Wollongong in 2014 as an international student.
Putting himself through an engineering degree, he worked up to four jobs at one point in time, while subsisting off a diet of bread rolls and soups.
"To be honest, looking back now I know it was extremely unhealthy, but the way I balanced it out I would save about 80 per cent of what I earned."
By the time Mr Coelho graduated in 2018 he had saved up enough of a nest egg to start investing.
"Once I knew I had that money saved up, that's when I could invest."
Starting with $1000, Mr Coelho now has a self-managed investment portfolio worth nearly $200,000, largely Australian and US shares, but he has had his share of losses along the way.
"When I first started, I was investing based on other people's opinions and what other people would say," he said. "When you first start, you make mistakes."
Along the way, Mr Coelho turned to SkilledSmart, a financial information platform run by Paridhi Jain.
Ms Jain said more and more young people like Mr Coelho were turning to her services, partly as fad investments such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens or NFTs boom and bust, and as interest returns on cash savings were minimal during record low interest rates during the COVID pandemic, followed by high inflation.
"I'm noticing that people are getting interested in their finances at an earlier age," Ms Jain said. "Before we'd see people starting to get serious about their finances in their late 20s or early 30s, but that is shifting with people starting to take an interest in their early 20s and even right out of high school."
What has also helped Mr Coelho is an aversion to spending, and some basic money tips that were passed on from his mother.
"The way I was raised is to constantly save, and that was my motivation," he said. "That was normal for me, spending was a lot harder."
With a sizeable fund under his belt, Mr Coelho's plan is to retire early, but not give up working.
"I'm going for where you're retired, where you're not relying on a full time job for an income, but you are working on things that you enjoy, like projects," he said.
On current projections, Mr Coelho will have the funds to realise this shift between the ages of 35 and 40.
"I'd love to get into financial counselling, that's my long term goal, where I'll be able to do that, way past retirement age, so to speak."
Even if it's a small amount, starting early will mean you begin to accrue those returns earlier, making for a larger fund later on.
"There are a lot of apps nowadays that allow you to invest your cents that you earn off your coffee," Mr Coelho said. "Let's say your coffee is $3.50, the 50 cents it will invest for you."
Investing is as much about the why as the how. Having a goal or target will motivate you to put amounts away regularly.
"Having a money goal in mind keeps you on track," Mr Coelho said.
While you are saving or growing your investment it can be logical to think you shouldn't be spending at all, but Mr Coelho said spending on things that are important to you or bring a sense of joy helps balance your finances out, without splurging on something you will later regret.
Many people track their expenses, but how many track their income? Even if you are receiving a standard weekly or fortnightly wage, keeping track of fluctuations in your income will help you reach your savings target, and reframe your approach to money, Mr Coelho said.
"If I pick up 10 cents off the floor, I'll write it down and be really grateful for that," he said. "If you really appreciate it and you acknowledge the 10 cents, then that makes you feel more abundant and happy, and that attracts more."
While Mr Coelho turned to SkilledSmart, there are many other resources out there to help manage people's finances, Mr Coelho just recommends doing your research first.
"Gaining knowledge is one of the best investments you'll make."
