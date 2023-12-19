Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Elon Musk of the drug world': Warilla dealer advertises cocaine, MDMA on Snapchat

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 19 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jame Lawrence Sherry leaving Wollongong courthouse on December 19. Picture by ACM
Jame Lawrence Sherry leaving Wollongong courthouse on December 19. Picture by ACM

Drug dealers often turn to the dark web or encrypted apps in a bid to avoid detection when securing sales - yet one young Warilla man opted to run his unsophisticated party drug trade in the open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.