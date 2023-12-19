'Elon Musk of the drug world': Warilla dealer advertises cocaine, MDMA on Snapchat

Drug dealers often turn to the dark web or encrypted apps in a bid to avoid detection when securing sales - yet one young Warilla man opted to run his unsophisticated party drug trade in the open.
James Lawrence Sherry, 21, brazenly uploaded videos advertising bags of cocaine and brightly-coloured MDMA pills on his Snapchat stories under the username 'asian6902' to promote his 'Deals on Wheels' business.
"You were probably in this silly fantasy where you thought you would be the Elon Musk of the drug world," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
A strike force was set up to investigate Sherry's digital drug marketplace, with his "cockiness" exposed by undercover cops who he negotiated deals with between May and September 2021.
Officers bargained with Sherry on Snapchat before meeting him at a laneway on Minda Crescent, Oak Flats on 10 occasions to buy cocaine, cannabis, and pills he called "blue transformers" and "green monkeys".
On one occasion officers bought a bag of coke and two MDMA caps for $350, and two weeks later, they bought five more MDMA caps for $100.
He told police the caps were "strong" and advised them to take half and the other half an hour later. On June 1, 2021, Sherry met the cops in the same laneway and sold them 12 MDMA caps for $540.
Two weeks later, he agreed to supply them with 17 "transformer" tablets for $650.
During the sales Sherry would reveal details about his operation, including a potential purchase of $5000 worth of MDMA in Sydney and how he typically bought a "ball" of cocaine at a time.
Sherry faced Wollongong Local Court to learn his punishment on Tuesday after pleading guilty to supplying prohibited drugs and two counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
"As much as it is stupidity and youth and drug-fuelled grandeur, it's serious," Magistrate Girotto said of the offending.
"You were doomed to fail, you were doomed to be caught, but that doesn't take away the cockiness."
Sherry also pleaded guilty to reckless driving and negligent driving stemming from an early morning incident on December 27, 2022, when he was clocked speeding between 170 and 190kmh on the M1 Motorway near Albion Park.
The P-plater lost control of his Honda Civic sedan on a roundabout before crashing into two parked cars and a telegraph pole.
Magistrate Girotto noted Sherry's lack of criminal record and his completion of a court-ordered drug program before handing him a 12-month intensive correction order.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, backdated to December 2022.
