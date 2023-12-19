Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast's real-deal food highlights - from Albion Park to Wallagoot

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 22 2023 - 3:24pm, first published December 19 2023 - 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui Gelati Clinic's Francesca Michielin as the enterprise celebrates its 20th birthday. Picture by Marion Williams.
Bermagui Gelati Clinic's Francesca Michielin as the enterprise celebrates its 20th birthday. Picture by Marion Williams.

Heading down the South Coast this summer, or perhaps wishing you were? Everyone has their favourite spots to feed the family and/or or the soul, and for your culinary pleasure we've put some of ours together all in the one place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.