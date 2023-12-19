South Coast's real-deal food highlights - from Albion Park to Wallagoot

They're not cheap but when you're eating something raw, that's not a bad thing. Life is short, might as well grab an extra dozen. Or take them by the bag, unopened, and shuck them yourself. If you forgot your chain mail gloves, a towel folded a couple of times gives good protection for the hands. At Wallagoot Lake and Turingal Head, a little south of Tathra, there are great picnic spots on the edge of the water for the oysters, perhaps a crisp lager and a special someone. True romance.

