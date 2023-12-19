'They're saving my butt:' Tatum credits assistants and Hawks players for good form

Justin Tatum is rightfully getting a lot of credit for the good form in recent weeks of the resurgent Illawarra Hawks.
The interim head coach though was quick to point out that his players and assistant coaches were just as important, if not more important in guiding the Hawks to back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years.
"I get all the credit right now because I'm the interim head coach but people don't understand that my management and my assistant coaches, they're really saving my butt right now because they know the league, they know the players and they're really good at what they do," Tatum said.
"I do my job as far as standing on line coaching the guys and managing what the situation is, but my team doesn't get enough credit.
"I give it to them as much as I can.
"For me I'm feeling I'm in a good spot because my guys are responding."
Illawarra will notch a fourth win in five outings since Tatum took over the coaching reigns should the Hawks beat the 'well-oiled' Tasmania JackJumpers' 'machine' in Wollongong this Saturday night.
A win would improve the Hawks win/loss record to 6-8 ahead of a Christmas Day showdown in Sydney against the Kings just two days later.
Tatum conceded the Hawks faced a difficult period but stressed his concern was on preparing his team to try and beat a well-oiled and well-coached JackJumpers' outfit.
He added consistency was key for the Hawks to keep the good times rolling.
"We need to be consistent to keep this good run going," Tatum said.
"What we've been doing in practice competing, having fun, respecting each other, finding what works for us on the court and learning each others' ways of actually putting guys in good spots so they can be successful.
"I think that's been really working well for us and transition into the games in my opinion, because they've really been getting after each other hard here and then it translates to the games."
Tatum added the Hawks would have their work cut out against a Tasmania side looking to bounce back to winning form after losing their last two games.
"They got multiple guys that we got to worry about," he said.
"They're also a really well oiled machine of a group and they are really well coached as well.
"We got our hands full but I think if we start still understanding what our game plan is going in, which we will have a really good one for them and our guys execute it, we will give ourselves the best chance because our confidence is high right now.
"We know they're going to be hungry coming in. [Tasmania coach] Scott [Roth] will have them going and I know their imports and the regular guys are going to be really pumped up.
"Hopefully everybody in Illawarra shows up and gets us going and cheering for us and we respond well and continue playing well and keep this [good run] going."
