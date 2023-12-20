Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1999: Adam finishes first in HSC for Italian

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 20 2023 - 12:30pm
Adam Russoniello scored top of the state in HSC Italian, despite not speaking it at home.
Adam Russoniello scored top of the state in HSC Italian, despite not speaking it at home.

Looking back at December 21, 1999

Adam Russoniello, whose grandparents were born in Italy topped the state in Italian in the HSC - despite not speaking the language at home.

