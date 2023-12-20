The Mercury in 1999: Adam finishes first in HSC for Italian

Adam Russoniello, whose grandparents were born in Italy topped the state in Italian in the HSC - despite not speaking the language at home.
The 18-year-old Figtree student finished first in the state in 2 Unit Italian, scoring 98 out of 100 in his exams.
However, he couldn't speak the language when he started the HSC course two years ago.
"My family has many Italian traditions of which I am proud," he said.
"We eat Italian food every night, we are very family orientated and we socialise with other people from Sant'Andrea (a village near Naples from which the Russoniello family originates).
"But I have never spoken Italian with my parents."
That's all changed, now the Wollongong High School of Performing Arts student can converse in Italian with his grandparents.
Adam said his Italian vocabulary was now much broader and could be useful in a career or for future travel.
