Kiama heart attack survivor transforms tragedy into tech triumph with Pentalym

Matt Shields was in his prime when a "widow-maker" heart attack changed his life forever, now he is running a tech start-up from Kiama with global potential for change in health, defense, forestry and beyond.
In 2016, Shields was a project engineer for the CSIRO in the space science division while he was "super fit" due to his hobby of rogaining (a 24-hour cross-country navigation competition) when the world was ripped from beneath his feet.
"I just turned 40, was in the prime of my life and about to compete in the World Rogaining Championships to be held in the US," he told the Mercury.
"At the time it [the heart attack] was quite a shock because I ... was in peak physical condition."
It took the elite runner years to discover a genetic predisposition that caused havoc for cholesterol and made it build up in his arteries.
During that time he changed his diet, his lifestyle to eliminate high stress, moved permanently to Kiama and decided to follow his dreams and launch his own company, Pentalym, in 2020.
The idea for data-driven software was sparked by his lengthy recovery and the various medical companies involved.
Essentially Shields' idea revolves around "supply chain technology", which means potentially stopping a life-saving device worth $50,000 from running past its used-by date or keeping an eye on the life-cycle of a surfboard to minimise landfill waste.
His software "removes the luck out of things being on the shelf" and can reveal an inventory in real-time and "drive better business decisions".
The first Pentalym pilot program was conducted with medical device company Medtronic at Wollongong Private Hospital, providing valuable data on the amount of stents and pacemakers in operating theatres.
Now it's extended to 137 hospitals around Australia. But Shields said his idea was far bigger than healthcare.
"Like in the sporting industry there's many applications ... be it cycling where there's the use in bicycle frames and it could even extend to apparel or clothing or sunglasses," he said.
"We can add value to store owners by doing their daily counts, saving time by doing boring tasks ... and making the business more profitable and efficient."
The Illawarra business is growing and Shields is ready to take on the world as he truly believes anything is possible.
Meantime, sport and physical exercise are back on the cards too, with Shields having already conquered one of the world's toughest mountain bike races in New Zealand.
"I pretty much had never had a sick day of my life before this and then all of a sudden you're in ICU wondering if you're actually going to walk out of the hospital," Shields said.
"Life for me is very different these days ... it's all part of that sea-change, like reinventing yourself or finding a better way to enjoy life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.