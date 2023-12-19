Busting the 'Woonona bubble': IT teacher John Mete retires to take on the world

John Mete is known as the Woonona High School IT teacher with an adventurous spirit, and after leading the school through 35 years of technology transformation has announced his retirement.
The Information Technology teacher said the technology may have drastically changed but the aim stays the same.
"I basically teach the kids how to apply technology into the modern workforce," Mr Mete said.
"It's changing by the month, it's so dynamic it just made it interesting."
The 59-year-old has chosen to retire to "explore new things" and to travel. The Shellharbour father-of-two is also excited to meet his first grandchild expected to be born in the new year.
When he started teaching at Woonona, the school had Apple IIe computers with dial-up internet and floppy disks.
"Basically small 11-inch screens, monochrome, black and white, running off floppy disks, no networking," he said.
"[At the time] no one wanted to teach computing technology, so I put my hand up because I did some electives at uni."
The computer classes were very popular at the time and involved lots of preparation.
Now schools are considering how to teach students about generative artificial intelligence AI, a resource Mr Mete said will inevitably be in schools.
"I think once teachers learn how to use it and use it appropriately as a tool and once kids also see it as a tool it's an invaluable resource," he said.
Teaching was originally Mr Mete's plan B, in case economics and accounting didn't go as planned but once he stepped into a classroom he never looked back.
He studied at the University of Wollongong and spent four years teaching at Blacktown Boys High School before he arrived at Woonona.
School principal Caroline David said he'll leave a big hole to fill in the school's computing education.
"He's a very, very hard worker. He's always looking to do things better by using technology. So we're so lucky to have him as part of the school community and we'll miss him a lot," she said.
One of his common phrases to students is to step outside of the 'Woonona bubble' and to go see the world.
Mr Mete said many students walk around with the idea that "this is as good as it gets".
"I just wanted to tell them that the world's a big place, it's a beautiful place, and they've just got to get out there explore it find their niche find their place, and make the most of it," he said.
He often is asked about his travels including his three separate trips to Everest Base Camp and a visit to Kenya.
The father-of-two plans to travel to Turkey in mid-2024 and then travel to the French to Spain Camino trail.
