Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Someone used 'Jiffys' to set Steven's work van on fire in midnight arson attack

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated December 19 2023 - 9:21pm, first published 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven McCarthy with his children Seren, 11, Cowen, 14, Eleri, 6, and Zali Derrett, the girlfriend of his son Callum (not pictured). All five children were inside the Koona St hosue when the fire threatened the property. Picture: Adam McLean
Steven McCarthy with his children Seren, 11, Cowen, 14, Eleri, 6, and Zali Derrett, the girlfriend of his son Callum (not pictured). All five children were inside the Koona St hosue when the fire threatened the property. Picture: Adam McLean

The morning after the fire that destroyed his work van, it's not just the lingering stink of smoke or the loss of his livelihood that's turning Steven McCarthy's stomach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.