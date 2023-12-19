Someone used 'Jiffys' to set Steven's work van on fire in midnight arson attack

The morning after the fire that destroyed his work van, it's not just the lingering stink of smoke or the loss of his livelihood that's turning Steven McCarthy's stomach.
It's the knowledge that the fire was deliberate, lit just a few centimetres from the house where he and his family slept.
Lake Illawarra detectives visited Mr McCarthy's Koona St, Albion Park Rail home on Tuesday afternoon after, while cleaning up, he found the remains of at least nine white firestarters under his incinerated Toyota HiAce.
"I feel sick," Mr McCarthy, the sole operator of a gardening and home maintenance business, told the Mercury.
"I'm worried about my kids and my family, and what they're emotionally going through as well.
"It's Christmas. It's supposed to be a happy time."
Mr McCarthy lost most of his work tools in the blaze but credits his dogs - as well as firefighters - with saving him from further property loss, or worse.
The dogs started barking about 1am on Tuesday, December 19 when smoke drifted into the garage they were sleeping in.
Mr McCarthy said his eldest son, Callum, 19, heard the barking and woke him up, before he and everyone in the house evacuated.
"I had five kids in the house - my dogs saved us," said Mr McCarthy, who habitually parks his van with its boot almost pressed against the garage door, to deter thieves.
"I came out with the hose pipe and did as much as I could, then the tyres blew out and kind of pushed me back.
"I've got fuel tanks in the back of the van. If it [the fire] had taken hold in the back, it would have been like a bomb. The van was that close the house, it would have taken it with it.
"I dread to think what would have happened. This is when I start to panic."
Detectives have collected the suspect firestarters from the home.
Mr McCarthy said the small white bricks - commonly sold in Australia under the brandnames Jiffy, Samba or Redheads - were found alongside their packaging, suggesting an entire packet was used.
A spokesman for Lake Illawarra Police District confirmed detectives were treating the blaze as suspicious.
Police are calling for anyone who may have captured relevant Dashcam footage from the area around 1am to make contact.
Meantime, Mr McCarthy says his spirits have been lifted by the many kind offers he has received from neighbours, clients and strangers.
One client even offered to gift him a new van.
"I can't accept it - we're not made like that. We come from Wales where you earn what you've got," he said.
"There's this idea that Albion Park Rail's a bit rough, but all my neighbours have checked their camera footage, everyone's offered tools, I keep getting offered cars.
"The firies that came did an absolutely amazing job.
"It kind of redeems things, to know that there are beautiful people in the world."
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to assist police with their investigation.
