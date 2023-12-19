Library to swallow 'coveted' green space at Shell Cove

Shellharbour residents are concerned they will lose one of the few open spaces in the Shell Cove development once the library and community centre is built.
The development application for the Waterfront Centre was approved by Shellharbour City Council last week.
As well as a library, the architect-designed building will include a visitors' centre, meeting spaces and amenities for the adjacent Kid's Beach.
Until construction begins late next year, residents will continue to have access to a grassy area that has become a village green for the rapidly growing town centre, with outdoor cinema screenings, markets and festivals taking place on and around the lawn.
Shell Cove resident Christopher Maude said while he enjoys living in the master-planned community, he was concerned that the existing plan had not been updated to take into account how the hundreds of new residents had begun to use the spaces in The Waterfront since they were progressively opened over the last few years.
"I don't feel like in the last three years, since I've been here, there's been any engagement on that plan," Mr Maude said.
"It feels as if we're already living on top of each other, and we've got more people coming in, but yet the masterplan that's been developed doesn't seem to be taking stock of where we are, and consider could anything be done differently."
While the project as a whole includes 60 hectares of parkland, residents are concerned that much of the green spaces are inaccessible wetlands - required to be built to offset the loss of the existing wetlands - or have been delayed from their original intended opening dates.
In February this year, councillors Jacqui Graf and John Davey moved a motion to review the site of the Shell Cove library and community centre.
The motion was supported by Clr Graf, Clr Davey and deputy mayor Kellie Marsh, however was voted down by other councillors.
Clr Marsh was previously been involved in a campaign to keep the library in Shellharbour Village, as the new library at Shell Cove will replace the existing facility on Wentworth Street.
Clr Davey said after the motion he went back over council planning documents and ultimately decided the library was in the right spot because of the need to have public facilities in the heart of Shell Cove.
"The Marina precinct is not there solely for the enjoyment and amenity of those who live around the Marina, the Marina is for the whole city," he said. "People who live in Albion Park, Tullimbar or Oak Flats can go to the Marina and find a public space they can access."
Clr Davey said that the Waterfront Centre would only occupy a maximum of 20 per cent of the existing green space, and that surrounding developments, once complete, would open up additional green space.
Clr Graf said she still had concerns that minimal and "coveted" green space in Shell Cove was being repurposed for the Waterfront Centre.
"I'm not sure that it is in the right place, I think we could have considered if there were other ways we could have delivered those services," she said.
"I think the town centre, what we've got there is the most important area to retain adequate green space."
At other green spaces on the edge of the project, delays have been common. The sports fields on Harbour Boulevard remain unusable for the summer season, after the area was used as a dumping ground for spoil from the marina excavation.
At the northern end of the project, work on Sophia Park has been delayed since the first DA was lodged in 2017 after the park was redesigned with improved stormwater technology.
Shellharbour village resident Hetty Cummins said what was left was a far cry from the sparkling marina.
"There was a lot of interest by the locals on what was going to be built there, they were looking forward to a beautiful play space, and at the moment they've just got dilapidated swings and a bit of wood."
Clr Davey said that the residences needed to be built first, so council could afford the construction of community amenities.
"We need to have a revenue stream because we have to be able to pay for these things as well," he said. "I don't know of any development anywhere in Australia where you build a park and then you start to sell off and develop lots."
Mr Maude said with increases in the number of residents, including additional apartments in the Vela complex, community facilities needed to step up.
"There's all these public spaces, but it feels like it's at the back of the queue compared to the hotel and the other apartment blocks."
Shellharbour City Council was contacted for comment.
