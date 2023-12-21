The Illawarra suburbs that joined the million-dollar property club in 2023

As the festive season arrives, during the past week we've been reflecting on the events of the Illawarra property market in 2023.
A story which resonated with Mercury readers was the news that a handful of suburbs throughout the Illawarra joined the million-dollar property club this year.
Figures supplied by CoreLogic show in which locations the median house value surpassed the million-dollar mark.
Of the 48 Illawarra locations analysed, 23 had a median house value of more than $1 million, with five suburbs seeing their median house value rise above the $1 million mark over the course of the year.
These suburbs were Cordeaux Heights, Wongawilli, Blackbutt, Balgownie and Corrimal.
One of the usual suspects has taken out the title of most expensive suburb for houses in the Illawarra.
Conversely, a suburb reportedly boasting plenty of potential for first home buyers has been revealed as the most affordable.
The findings are courtesy of CoreLogic's latest annual Best of the Best report.
In the most expensive suburbs category, Austinmer topped the list for houses with a median value of $2,057,389. House values there were up by 4.6 per cent over the 12 months.
Meanwhile, Cringila was deemed to be the region's most affordable suburb for houses.
A suburb offering home buyers "bang for your buck" has experienced the region's strongest price growth throughout 2023, the same report reveals.
And one of the region's most expensive suburbs actually had a slight dip in house values this year.
CoreLogic experts say the pressure of climbing interest rates, stretched affordability, and the "fixed rate cliff" stress tested the housing market through 2023, however resilience largely prevailed.
In other news, the owner of an absolute waterfront property at Barrack Point's decision to sell during a peak time for the suburb has paid dividends.
The home at 4 Shell Cove Road sold for $4.5 million after a few weeks on the market.
The home sits on more than 1100 square metres, with in excess of 16 metres of absolute beach access.
In auction activity, a "throwback" Wollongong home has been strongly contested under the hammer.
A fast-paced auction ensued on Saturday as the new owners scored themselves an early Christmas present.
The selling agent filled us in on the sale.
