Investigations into Ross Warren, Bill Rooney deaths 'inadequate', inquiry finds

Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren was a victim of homicide and while the circumstances surrounding the death of William Rooney remain unknown, there is reason to suspect LGBTIQ bias was a factor, a landmark gay hate crime inquiry has determined.
The final report of the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes has been released after an extensive process stretching to over 18 months.
The inquiry reviewed several hundred deaths in NSW and scrutinised 32 unsolved cases in depth, including those of Mr Warren and Mr Rooney.
The commissioner, Justice John Sackar, made 19 recommendations, although none directly related to the cases of Mr Warren or Mr Rooney.
But the inquiry highlighted profound inadequacies in the initial police investigations into the men's deaths, which have hampered efforts to reach the truth.
Justice Sackar confirmed the 2005 findings of then-deputy state coroner Jacqueline Milledge, who determined 25-year-old Ross Warren was the victim of homicide.
He found there was reason to suspect LGBTIQ bias was a factor.
Ms Milledge conducted an inquest into the suspected death of Mr Warren, alongside those of Giles Mattaini and John Russell, following a extensive investigation in the early 2000s led by former Detective Sergeant Stephen Page under Operation Taradale, which also concluded Mr Warren was killed.
Mr Warren, an openly gay man, was last seen in Sydney on July 22, 1989 and in the following days his car and keys were found at Marks Park, a known 'gay beat' near Bondi.
It was also a place well-known for violence perpetrated against gay men and beat users.
A few months after Mr Warren's disappearance Mr Russell's body was found at the base of the cliffs at Marks Park, while Mr Mattaini had gone missing from Bondi four years prior.
The inquiry heard that the officer in charge at Paddington Police Station at the time of Mr Warren's disappearance, then-Detective Sergeant Kenneth Bowditch, stopped investigating within a week and noted he believed Mr Warren had fallen into the water.
There were no notes outlining any investigative steps after July 28, 1989, even though Mr Bowditch claimed at the Milledge inquest that the case actively continued into August.
He also failed to report Mr Warren's disappearance to the coroner.
Rather than police, it was Mr Warren's friends who found his vehicle and keys, and knocked on the doors of nearby homes in an attempt to find out what had happened.
NSW Police Force submitted to the inquiry that "there appears to have been a total failure to respond appropriately to the disappearance of Mr Warren" and "[t]he apparently false assertions of Detective Sergeant Bowditch in respect of various aspects of the investigation he purportedly conducted are extraordinary".
Justice Sackar labelled the initial investigation into Mr Warren's death as inadequate and flawed.
"So far as criticism of individual officers is appropriate, such criticism is directed to Detective Sergeant Bowditch," he said.
Mr Bowditch declined to participate in the inquiry.
It wasn't until Sergeant Steve McCann began investigating the murders of two other gay men in 1990 that potential ties between various attacks on gay men, including the cases of Mr Warren and Mr Russell, were realised.
Mr Page's investigation a decade later identified persons of interest in relation to both cases, but could not pinpoint any perpetrators.
Operation Taradale and the Milledge findings were reviewed and criticised by another police team in the 2010s, an exercise that Justice Sackar condemned (see below).
Justice Sackar found there was insufficient evidence to conclude either way that an accidental fall or foul play caused the death of William Rooney, who went by Bill, but neither possibility could be ruled out.
However, he said there was reason to suspect that LGBTIQ bias was a factor in Mr Rooney's death.
Mr Rooney was found lying in Crown Lane with a fractured skull on the morning of February 14, 1986 after a night out. He died in hospital six days later.
Justice Sackar said the investigation into Mr Rooney's death was inadequate.
The inquiry heard police failed to stop the scene being hosed down that same morning by a shopkeeper - which NSW Police Force conceded was a "serious concern" - and there was no record that any evidence exhibits were collected or kept.
No sexual assault examination was carried out while Mr Rooney was in hospital nor did it appear any such examination was carried out in the post-mortem.
Mr Rooney was found with his trousers and underwear partly lowered, and he appeared to have fingernail marks on his neck.
Justice Sackar said the failure to carry out sexual assault examinations "severely impeded" the possibility of investigating or prosecuting anyone in relation to Mr Rooney's death.
Police failed to check the alibi of an alleged attacker of gay men, Leslie John Harrison or 'Radar', whom Mr Rooney's partner Wayne Davis told police Mr Rooney had spoken with - a decision Justice Sackar said was "inexplicable".
Mr Harrison, now deceased, had told police he was with his girlfriend that night but she gave evidence to the inquiry that she lived in Coffs Harbour at the time, although Justice Sackar said the passage of time meant her recollections might not be entirely reliable.
Serial rapist Mark Anthony Scerri, who went on to be convicted of assaults and sexual assaults against men in the Wollongong area, emerged as a key person of interest in 1989.
The officer in charge of the Scerri investigation later requested that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) consider charging Scerri with Mr Rooney's sexual assault and murder.
Scerri was never charged and the ODPP said there was insufficient evidence, citing the absence of evidence that Mr Rooney was sexually assaulted as one reason for its decision.
Scerri was questioned in a private hearing of the inquiry and his evidence is covered in a confidential section of the report, which Justice Sackar has recommended not be released for 30 years.
The officer in charge of Mr Rooney's case initially noted suspicious circumstances to the coroner but within a year police had dismissed the possibility.
In 1987, after an inquest, the coroner found they could not determine whether Mr Rooney sustained his injuries accidentally or otherwise.
Strike Force Parabell, which from 2015 to 2018 reviewed suspected hate crimes, said there was no evidence of a bias crime against 10 assessment criteria despite noting Scerri and Mr Harrison as persons of interest.
NSW Police established Strike Force Neiwand about October 2015 to reinvestigate the deaths of Mr Warren, as well as Giles Mattaini and John Russell.
However, Justice Sackar found the exercise was less a reinvestigation than a review of Operation Taradale, with Neiwand deciding not to pursue any persons of interest from a list of 116 individuals.
"Instead... the overwhelming focus of the work of Strike Force Neiwand, from early 2016, was to criticise Operation Taradale and Mr Page, and to devote its efforts to bolstering theories of suicide and/or misadventure, rather than 'gay hate homicide', in respect of each of the three deaths, contrary to the explicit findings of the Milledge Inquest," Justice Sackar said.
The inquiry heard Neiwand pursued the possibilities of suicide or misadventure, and to a lesser extent domestic violence, in relation to Mr Warren, despite having uncovered no new evidence.
The strike force concluded that Mr Warren's death was "undetermined", in opposition to the coronial finding of homicide.
Neiwand criticised Mr Page and Operation Taradale of "confirmation bias" that had undermined the validity of Ms Milledge's findings.
But Justice Sackar found Operation Taradale was thorough and Neiwand had no basis for its findings in relation to Mr Warren, nor Mr Russell or Mr Mattaini.
"The various attacks by Strike Force Neiwand on the methodology of Operation Taradale were unfounded, unjustified, and unsubstantiated," Justice Sackar said, adding that it had "absolutely no basis for its purported conclusions that the 2005 findings of Coroner Milledge should be overturned".
Justice Sackar found there were "significant institutional issues" in how NSW Police Force responded to suspected hate crimes, but acknowledged the organisation had made significant efforts to improve the ways it related to and addressed concerns of the LGBTIQ community.
He was scathing of the police response to the inquiry, acknowledging that while the force had given substantial assistance, the "overall impression... is that the NSWPF has, in significant respects, engaged with this Inquiry in a way that was adversarial or unnecessarily defensive".
He found that police had, even "very recently", resisted acknowledging the extent of the hostility that LGBTIQ people had experienced in the 40-year period that was the subject of the inquiry.
Justice Sackar's recommendations include additional LGBTIQ-specific training for police officers and a NSW Police Force review of all unsolved homicides from 1970 to 2010.
He also recommended a review of the practices and resourcing of the unsolved homicides team.
In a statement, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the organisation was committed to strengthening its relationship with the LGBTIQ community.
"It is deeply regrettable and while I cannot undo what has occurred previously, I give you my commitment today that NSWPF is determined to uphold the policies, education, and training now entrenched in the practices of modern policing which did not exist 30 years ago," she said.
