Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Illawarra on Tuesday

By Newsroom
Updated December 19 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skies darkening over Port Kembla Beach on Tuesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Skies darkening over Port Kembla Beach on Tuesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra residents have been warned to brace for the possibility of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall over the next several hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help