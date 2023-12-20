Bins and beaches: what are Illawarra councils closing over Christmas?

Like everyone else on Christmas Day, the garbage collectors are taking the day off.
For those in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama council areas whose bin collection day is normally a Monday, they are advised to put them out as normal and they will be collected from Boxing Day.
Shellharbour and Kiama councils are offering an extra collection day over the festive period.
In Shellharbour an extra recycling pick-up will occur between Boxing Day and January 5 and residents are advised to put their bin out during that time.
In Kiama, urban residents are advised to check out their waste collection calendar for the date of your additional garbage bin collection.
Rural residents in zone 11 with a Tuesday waste collection, will have their garbage picked up on Boxing Day and recycling on January 2.
For zone 12 residents with a Wednesday waste collection day, those new dates will be December 27 and January 3.
Here are a list of the other closures by council area
Beaches will be open with council lifeguards at the 17 patrolled beaches. On Sundays, December 25, 26 and January 1 patrols will be carried out by Surf Life Saving Illawarra.
The rock pools at North Wollongong remain open while all council public pools - including the Continental Pool - will close on Christmas Day. The pool at Beaton Park is closed December 19 - January 2.
Beaton Park Leisure Centre will close at noon on December 24 and 31 and not open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Community halls and other similar facilities are closed from 1pm on December 22 and will reopen at 9am on January 2.
The customer service centre and call centre closes at noon on December 22 and reopens 8.30am on January 2. Emergency calls to 4227 7111 (choose option 1) will go through the council's after hours contractor.
Wollongong library is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve and open from 9am to 5pm from December 27-29 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 30.
The other libraries will close from December 25 to January 1 with regular hours resuming on January 2.
The Crown Street Markets will close on December 28-29 and January 4-5.
Whytes Gully is closed on Christmas Day and will be open over the festive period, 7.30am - 4.30pm weekdays and 8am - 4pm weekends and public holidays.
Wollongong Art Gallery will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Russell Vale golf course is closed on Christmas Day and open all other days including public holidays.
Beaches in the Shellharbour area will be patrolled seven days a week and the council pools will be open every day except Christmas Day with public holiday hours of 10am-6pm.
The Shellharbour Civic Centre closes at 4.30pm on December 22 and re-opens on January 2.
Shellharbour City Stadium closes on December 21 and reopens January 12.
The Dunmore waste depot will be open every day except Christmas Day. Bulk kerbside collections and irregular services will stop on December 22 and restart on January 3, with bookings reopening on January 2.
Shellharbour Village and Oak Flats libraries close at 5pm on December 21 and reopen at 10am on January 2.
The city library and museum closes December 22 at 5pm and opens up again at 9.30am on January 2.
Warilla library also closed at 5pm on December 22 and reopens on January 2 at 10am. Albion Park library shuts down at 1pm on December 22 and opens up again on January 2 at 10am.
The Blackbutt Youth Centre is closed on December 22 and reopens on January 8.
The Links at Shell Cove remains open except for Christmas Day and Shellharbour Airport remains fully operational.
The council's administration building closes at 3pm on December 22 and reopens at 8.45am January 2.
The gates at Jamberoo Pool will be closed on December 25-26 and then open 9.30am-6.30pm December 27 - 30, 9.30am-4pm December 31 and 9.30am-6.30pm on January 1.
Kiama and Gerringong libraries close on December 22 at 3.30pm, reopening at 9.30am on January 3.
The Pavilion closes December 18 to January 1 and the visitor information centre is only closed on Christmas Day.
Kiama Leisure Centre is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, between December 27 and January 1 the opening hours are 9am to 4pm.
The Minnamurra Recycling Facility is closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day with the normal hours applying on the other days.
