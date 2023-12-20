The Bellevue Kiama guesthouse hotel first opened in 1890, and has been welcoming tourists to the seaside town ever since.
The popular site is soon to hit the market, with multiple prospective buyers expected to be eyeing the self-contained apartments.
The boutique hotel is being sold by Wollongong-based hotel brokers, Tourism Property.
Selling agent Matt Davidson said Kiama carries an "unrivalled appeal", and rare tourism assets in the Kiama local government area were always hotly contested.
Mr Davidson said The Bellevue comes with an extremely favourable operating environment, noting that, "Kiama is dreadfully under-supplied for tourist accommodation with less than 200 rooms in the town".
"Kiama has seen various waterside motels demolished to make way for premium residential apartments, where three-bedroom penthouses now sell for well above $4 million each," he said.
"This trend will continue across the very few remaining tourist accommodation establishments, each carrying residential or commercial zoning.
"There are six beautiful one-bedroom apartments at The Bellevue, all fully renovated. (It has) a modern flair, with the latest technology, but keeping a nod to history, with the gorgeous brick fireplace in each apartment.
"The building features wraparound balconies, giving guests easy access front and back. (There's also) great off-street car parking, office and commercial laundry."
Mr Davidson said the property, with six full-sized one-bedroom apartments available year-round for visitors, already achieves "stellar financial performance and there is definitely the opportunity to grow room rates".
The apartments typically earn about $300 a night each.
Mr Davidson said it was too early to provide a price guide or comparable sale, but CoreLogic records show the Minnamurra Street property previously sold in 2017 for $2,380,000.
The current owners have undertaken renovations in 2018 and 2021.
"We've loved owning The Bellevue and have put a lot of effort into restoring and renovating the property over the past few years," owner Fiona Kennedy said.
"It's a very easy to run business with internet bookings and automated door locks for contactless check-in.
"We've got a great team of local housekeepers who keep the property extremely well-presented. It will be sad to no longer own this beautiful building, but we've made the decision to move onto other projects."
According to the State Heritage Inventory, the site is part of the Pheasant Point Streetscape, which has local significance.
It's described as an "interesting late 19th Century grouping, featuring a mix of simple cottages and larger residences".
"Narrow streets, with buildings stepping up the steep slopes overlooking Kiama Harbour, give a special character," the heritage listing says. "(It was) created by an 1879 subdivision of the original Gard's estate, with most buildings being pre-1900."
Mr Davidson said the Pheasant Point precinct of Kiama, overlooking the Kiama Harbour, carried exceptional underlying real estate value.
Marketing for The Bellevue Kiama will begin in January, and Mr Davidson anticipated an Expressions of Interest campaign closing in early March.
"A competitive process is very important when selling a business and we expect multiple interested parties," he said.
"With assets like these, we quite often see buyers who've dreamed of owning the property and they jump in early."
