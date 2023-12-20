Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Bellevue Kiama guesthouse hotel for sale

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated January 11 2024 - 1:07pm, first published December 20 2023 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bellevue Kiama is soon to hit the market. Picture: Supplied
The Bellevue Kiama is soon to hit the market. Picture: Supplied

The Bellevue Kiama guesthouse hotel first opened in 1890, and has been welcoming tourists to the seaside town ever since.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.