Wollongong CBD gets streetside EV chargers

Five streetside EV charging stations have been switched on in the Illawarra.
The charging units are attached to power poles in Victoria and George streets and Cliff Road in Wollongong, Austinmer tennis courts and Railway Parade in Thirroul.
Set up by private company EVX in collaboration with Endeavour Energy and Wollongong City Council, the chargers work via an app - drivers sign up, add their credit card and then can plug in.
The chargers in the city were aimed at a variety of users, said EVX CEO Andrew Forster.
"This one in Victoria Street, there's a lot of high-density residents nearby," Mr Forster said.
"So there's probably a lot of people who might like to own an electric car but find it difficult because they can't install the charger in a high-density building, or there's only one shared charger in that building. Those people are going to be able to park here overnight during the unrestricted parking period and charge overnight.
"During the day business operators, people visiting the shops or workers in the area can use the charger for longer periods of time and charge the car when it would have been parked anyway."
The chargers are encased in a stainless steel chassis and can charge two cars at a time.
There are dedicated parking spaces alongside the chargers, and those spaces are only to be used by those charging their car.
Signage similar to those detailing other parking restrictions are set up around the chargers, and those who park there while not charging the car can be fined as is the case with any other parking breach.
EVX also installed the pole-mounted chargers in Sydney, Byron Bay and the North Coast town of Hawks Nest and Mr Forster said they can help people charge the car at their destination rather than driving off to look for a highway charger.
"It means not having to make a special trip during their commute to a specific fast-charging location," he said.
"For visitors to the region, particularly approaching Christmas where we usually see enormous congestion on these fast chargers on the highway, people who are staying in the Illawarra can actually use these chargers to charge up before they head home."
Endeavour Energy's Colin Crisafulli said the charger locations were chosen where there was extra capacity so that more electricity didn't need to be generated.
"Our projections indicate that by 2030, there will be over 300,000 electric vehicles within the Endeavour Energy network, and we are committed to ensuring that all our customers can actively participate in and lead this significant energy transition," Mr Crisafulli said.
"The rollout of pole-mounted chargers on existing but repurposed infrastructure makes it easier for people to consider choosing to drive an electric vehicle and will help those living in apartments or renting."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery felt the 12-month charger trial was part of the council's net zero push.
"Renewable energy is the fuel of the future and when our residents are ready to transition, Wollongong City Council is taking the steps to ensure the charging infrastructure they need is available," Cr Bradbery said.
"Switching to electric vehicles that are powered primarily by renewable energy, is cleaner, cheaper to run and better for the planet. Moving forward, this infrastructure will play a part in achieving net zero community emissions in Wollongong by 2050."
